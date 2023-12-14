Everything You Need To Know To Watch Reacher Season 2

So-called "Dad Shows" don't get better than "Reacher" season 1. While we'll always have a special place in our hearts for Christopher McQuarrie's "Jack Reacher" film adaptation (the less said about its sequel, the better), Alan Ritchson's Reacher is the embodiment of Lee Child's original creation that Tom Cruise's iteration never could be. With his square jaw and strapping build, you could almost believe Ritchson's take on the ex-army detective turned ramblin' man sprang directly from the pages of Child's original books. The show around him moves with the same confidence as Reacher strutting from town to town, delivering a thoroughly compelling piece of pulpy crime fiction by way of power fantasy.

For season 2 (which Valerie Ettenhofer reviewed for /Film), the show will draw from Child's 11th Reacher novel, "Bad Luck and Trouble," after season 1 adapted his debut book, "Killing Floor." That suggests "Reacher" is taking the same anthology-like approach as Child's original novels — meaning, you should be able to partake in season 2 without knowing all the ins and outs of what transpired during Reacher's season 1 trip to the small (and, as it turned out, shockingly corrupt) town of Margrave, Georgia, where all he wanted to do was learn more about the life of Blues legend Blind Blake.

That being said, some lingering plot threads from season 1 will continue into season 2, along with select returning characters. And, of course, the better familiarized you are with Reacher and his world, the more meaningful certain developments in season 2 will be. So, whether you're planning to jump right into the pool with season 2 or need to — wait for it — reach deep into your memory to recall what happened when season 1 dropped back in February 2022, we're here to lend a helping hand.