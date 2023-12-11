Tom Cruise Apparently Turned Down The Lead Role In The Mask Of Zorro

The film gods are a fickle bunch. If the flip of the coin had landed on a different outcome at various points in Hollywood history, the entire landscape of cinema as we know it could be completely changed. In fact, movie star Tom Cruise is something of a cottage industry to himself when it comes to major roles that he could've signed on for, but ended up little more than fascinating notes of trivia — in our universe, at least. There's the infamous "Iron Man" scenario that could've seen him suit up as Tony Stark instead of Robert Downey, Jr., of course, along with the near-miss of starring in the classic "Shawshank Redemption." But there's one other little-known factoid that completes this little trilogy of alternate-history Cruise projects: one where he could've been cast as the lead of "The Mask of Zorro," incredibly enough.

Martin Campbell's beloved '90s action film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with /Film marking the occasion by unveiling an entire oral history carefully curated by Ben Pearson. The film as we now know it has Campbell in the director's chair, flanked by his chemistry-laden leads Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. But having this trio of talent involved wasn't always the case. At one point in the film's lengthy development cycle (1993, to be exact), Danish cinematographer Mikael Salomon was courted and actually hired to direct "The Mask of Zorro." During that time, filmmaking legend Steven Spielberg was involved as producer and apparently reached out to one major movie star — none other than Tom freaking Cruise — for the lead role of Zorro.

Obviously, this didn't happen, as Cruise turned down the offer. But we can add this to the list of unbelievable what-ifs that could've potentially come to pass. Here's how.