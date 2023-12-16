Fluke Radio Signals Made A Difficult Return Of The Jedi Scene Even More Challenging

Movie sets are chaotic places, and not just when there's crazy action, breakneck fight scenes, or Michael Bay explosions going off all over the place. Even those somber, dramatic moments that happen on a comfy sound stage can be way more hectic than they appear in the final film. Most sets are like construction zones, especially for big productions like the "Star Wars" films. While the crew is shooting in one stage, odds are another set is being constructed for the next day somewhere close.

And "Star Wars" sets in particular are big jobs, especially back in pre-CGI days. For instance, any time they had to build a set that Yoda would be on they had to build it elevated so there was room for Frank Oz and his fellow puppeteers to be under the floor operating the puppet.

So you have that complication to deal with and then you add in having to perform with Mark Hamill and suddenly you realize that doing a big dramatic scene like Yoda's confession of Darth Vader's true identity just before his emotional death might not be as easy to pull off when one half of the duo onscreen is talking from underneath the floor.

Their fix for this was to give Hamill an earpiece so he could hear Oz delivering Yoda's dialogue for this very important scene. The problem is, the radio transmitter in his ear would also pick up the occasional Rolling Stones song.