Why Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Didn't Give Audiences An Intermission

2023 was a big year for long movies. "Beau is Afraid," "Oppenheimer," and "Killers of the Flower Moon" have all been over three hours long, and they've all invited some public debate over the merits of bringing back intermissions. Why not take a cue from Indian cinema and let audiences have a small break to use the bathroom without missing anything? For a convoluted, fast-paced film like "Oppenheimer" especially, there's definitely an argument to be made that viewers don't want to miss a single moment and the movie should make that easier for them. But director Christopher Nolan says that intermissions aren't as simple as they sound.

"I'm not sure how well that would work with a modern audience," he said in a recent interview with Total Film. Although he acknowledged that the uninterrupted 3-hour runtime of "Oppenheimer" was a big ask for viewers, he didn't think the alternative was necessarily better: "It's also asking a lot of an audience to get to the end of the second act, and then take a break, change the energy completely, think about other things, maybe talk about the film with people and have a drink at the bar, and then go back in."

Nolan's hardly the only modern director to argue against intermissions for his films. When director James Cameron was asked about how he expected most viewers to sit through his 192-minute "Avatar: The Way of Water" without missing a scene to use the bathroom, he responded simply, "They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again." You may not like it, but if the box office results are anything to go by, some people definitely took his advice.