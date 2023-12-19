How Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni Keep The Star Wars TV Timeline Straight

Even diehard fans of the decades-long "Star Wars" franchise have trouble keeping the timeline straight sometimes. The stories that have been told about a galaxy far, far away haven't always been told in a linear fashion. There are books, films, comics, TV series, and video games that jump all over the place, through hundreds of years of history. That isn't a complaint. It's really wonderful to be able to see how the New Republic started to go wrong, how the Jedi council screwed up Anakin's journey, or how the history of the Mandalorians took shape. It can just be a bit confusing at times.

"Star Wars" creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have been responsible for shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," can't always keep it perfectly straight in their heads either. There are certainly a lot of resources and timelines out there, but they had their own method of making sure the timeline is always correct, according to an April 2023 interview with IGN. In speaking about the upcoming film that will tie some Disney+ shows together, the two creators spoke about keeping their work set in the right part of the story of this universe.