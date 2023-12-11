How A Dead Rabbit Inspired Amanda Plummer's Pulp Fiction Character

The history behind the making of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie "Pulp Fiction" is almost as winding and complex as the movie itself, as the young director fought to get his sophomore film made in spite of what seemed like insurmountable odds. Among the difficulties facing Tarantino was the fact that his script was hand-written and barely legible, which isn't exactly the kind of thing that inspires faith in investors. Thankfully, he had the help of typist and photographer Julie Chen, who took Tarantino's handwritten script and typed it up, making it readable for executives. She also let him crash at her place and worked for free, which makes Chen the unsung MVP of "Pulp Fiction," but someone else got a shout-out in the movie instead: her dead pet rabbit.

In an interview with CBS News in 2014, Chen revealed her full involvement in the creation of "Pulp Fiction" and shared some stories behind the making of one of the 20th century's most popular films, including the details behind her poor dead bunny and how it came to inspire Amanda Plummer's character.