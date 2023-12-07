Netflix And Michelle Yeoh Team Up For An Action-Comedy Series In The Brothers Sun Trailer
Michelle Yeoh is back! Not that she went anywhere, to paraphrase the Nicolas Cage comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Still, we're undeniably in the midst of a renaissance (a Yeohnaissance?) for the Oscar-winning Malaysian superstar, one that arguably started with her role as the steely matriarch of the uber-wealthy Young family in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians." Her latest project, "The Brothers Sun," once again sees Yeoh playing the determined head of a clan, this time portraying Eileen Sun, the wife of the recently assassinated head of a powerful Taiwanese triad.
The Sun family's connections to organized crime come as a real shock to Eileen's youngest son Bruce (Sam Song Li), who's been living a quiet life with his mother in Los Angeles when his older brother, Charles (Justin Chien), shows up to break the news ... and with a whole lot of dangerous people who want them dead on his tail. Netflix's trailer for the action-comedy crime series leans heavily into the fish-out-of-water antics while also teasing plenty of fisticuffs, shoot-outs, and swordplay to go with it. So far, though, it appears as though Yeoh won't be getting too involved in the action herself (although that could just be the way this trailer is edited and not a reflection of the actual show).
Netflix is kicking off 2024 with The Brothers Sun
Created by "American Horror Story" alum Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, "The Brothers Sun" will kick off yet another busy year for Yeoh. The latter, fresh off voicing Airazor in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and playing a (supposed) psychic medium in Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot mystery "A Murder in Venice," will also lend her voice to the animated feature "The Tiger's Apprentice" and get her musical theater on as Madame Morrible in "Wicked: Part One" in 2024, in addition to headlining what looks to be Netflix's first major offering of the year. Not that you'll hear any complaints from us; the more Yeoh, the merrier, as the adage I definitely didn't just make up goes!
Among those joining Yeoh, Chien, and Li in the "Brothers Sun" cast are Maite Garcia, Alice Hewkin, Madison Hu, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Rodney To, Jon Xue Zhang, and Jenny Yang. Perhaps most excitingly, the series is being executive produced and at least partly helmed by Kevin Tancharoen, the choreographer/director responsible for the incredible fight scenes in shows like "Mortal Kombat: Legacy" (which he co-developed based on his short fan film "Mortal Kombat: Rebirth") and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." That alone would've been enough to pique my interest, even without Yeoh's involvement.
"The Brothers Sun" begins streaming on January 4, 2024, on Netflix.