Netflix And Michelle Yeoh Team Up For An Action-Comedy Series In The Brothers Sun Trailer

Michelle Yeoh is back! Not that she went anywhere, to paraphrase the Nicolas Cage comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Still, we're undeniably in the midst of a renaissance (a Yeohnaissance?) for the Oscar-winning Malaysian superstar, one that arguably started with her role as the steely matriarch of the uber-wealthy Young family in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians." Her latest project, "The Brothers Sun," once again sees Yeoh playing the determined head of a clan, this time portraying Eileen Sun, the wife of the recently assassinated head of a powerful Taiwanese triad.

The Sun family's connections to organized crime come as a real shock to Eileen's youngest son Bruce (Sam Song Li), who's been living a quiet life with his mother in Los Angeles when his older brother, Charles (Justin Chien), shows up to break the news ... and with a whole lot of dangerous people who want them dead on his tail. Netflix's trailer for the action-comedy crime series leans heavily into the fish-out-of-water antics while also teasing plenty of fisticuffs, shoot-outs, and swordplay to go with it. So far, though, it appears as though Yeoh won't be getting too involved in the action herself (although that could just be the way this trailer is edited and not a reflection of the actual show).