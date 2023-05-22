Michelle Yeoh Is Confident Everything Everywhere All At Once Doesn't Need A Sequel

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" was an absolutely huge hit, and perhaps one of the most unexpected success stories of the past year. More often than not in modern Hollywood, that means a sequel as it is a rare treat where well enough is left alone. But in this case, it seems that A24 is content to take the win and move on. This is according to Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in the film, which also won Best Picture.

Yeoh spoke with Variety about the film's success and, naturally, the question of a sequel came up. It's a fair question, given the critical and commercial success. That said, Yeoh makes it clear that there is no sequel in the works and, further, there is absolutely no reason to make a sequel. Here's what she had to say about it:

"There's no sequel. You know, it's one of those movies where it's — we would just be doing the same thing. We already fought the biggest enemy, which is sometimes ourselves, within ourselves. And we brought out the message of how we're going to do it, and reminded every one of you is a superhero, because we all inherently have the superpower of love, compassion, and kindness. We don't need a cape to be a superhero. We can do it every day, anytime we choose to. So, no [sequel]."

That is very well said. Granted, Yeoh isn't the only one who would have anything to say about the prospect of a follow-up. At the very least, if A24 and/or directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wanted to do anything, they would almost certainly have to do so without Yeoh.