Peaky Blinders Actor Benjamin Zephaniah Dead At 65

British writer, poet, musician, actor, and activist Benjamin Zephaniah has sadly passed away at the age of 65, his family confirmed early this morning on Instagram. The widely celebrated figure had been diagnosed with brain cancer only two months ago and, according to Deadline, died surrounded by his family and loved ones. Perhaps best known internationally for his role on the hit BBC/Netflix series "Peaky Blinders," Zephaniah portrayed the fiery street pastor and one of Tommy Shelby's most loyal allies, Jeremiah "Jimmy" Jesus, throughout all six seasons for a total of 14 episodes. The full social media post reads:

"It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son and Brother in the early hours of this morning, the 7th December 2023. Benjamin was diagnosed with brain cancer 8 weeks ago.

Benjamin's wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.

Thank you for all the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah."

Born in Birmingham (where "Peaky Blinders" is set), Zephaniah was outspoken about the racism he experienced as a young Jamaican man in England and channeled such experiences into poetry. He spent a year at Keats House in London, published several books of poetry, and even wrote his own autobiography titled "The Life And Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah" in 2018. His political activism led to him meeting Nelson Mandela, while his acting introduced him to millions more.