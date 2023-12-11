One Star Trek Episode Retold Rambo's First Blood On The Enterprise

In the 1990 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Hunted," the U.S.S. Enterprise has arrived at a world called Angosia III to give the planet a final once-over before they are accepted into the Federation. Everything seems pleasant and copacetic, and the planet's Prime Minister Nayrok (James Cromwell) seems enlightened. As one might predict, something afoul is afoot. Nayrok tells Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) that a dangerous criminal has escaped from an Angosian prison on one of their moons. The Enterprise spends a long while tracking this wily prisoner who seems incredibly adept at avoiding detection. Eventually, they do apprehend him and put him in the Enterprise's brig.

This is Roga Danar (Jeff McCarthy), and he did indeed escape from prison, and admits that he is perfectly willing to commit acts of violence to protect himself. The crew of the Enterprise begins looking into the past and character of this mysterious Danar, and find some facts they didn't expect. Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis), for instance, notes that Danar feels no aggression or anger in prison. He explains that he is a former soldier, having been genetically enhanced to respond with guile and violence when confronted on the battlefield. Other soliders like him are also in prison. The Enterprise also finds that Danar actually has no criminal record, leading to a mystery: why would the Angosians lock him up if he had committed no crime?

It seems that the Angosians, in times of peace, were merely imprisoning their war veterans as a matter of course. Unable to unwrite their soldierly genetic conditioning, the government merely brushed them aside, ignoring their needs and denying their existence.

This is, of course, the plight suffered by John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) in Ted Kotcheff's 1982 film "First Blood."