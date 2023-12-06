Austin Butler Takes To A Spielberg-Produced Sky In The Masters Of The Air Trailer

Apple TV+ taketh away, but Apple TV+ also giveth in spades. It's been over a decade since production on the war epic "Masters of the Air" began, but the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-executive produced limited series follow-up to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" is almost here. Originally developed as a project for HBO, "Masters of the Air" jumped over to Apple TV+ in 2019 as the first in-house production for the studio. Of course, filming a sweeping WWII drama with explosions and flight scenes will take a bit more time than, say, a relatable dramedy like "Shrinking" (not to mention the necessary delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but the newest trailer for the highly-anticipated series signals that our wait has not been in vain.

Based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, "Band of Brothers" and "A Mighty Heart" writer John Orloff co-created the series with "Breaking Bad" writer-director John Shiban. The series tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group (aka the Bloody Hundredth), who conducted bombing raids over Nazi Germany in WWII under extreme circumstances. At 25,000 feet in the air, the oxygen is low and the temperature is bitterly cold, but these men were willing to risk it all to bring Hitler's Third Reich to an end. Check out the latest trailer for the nine-episode series and get ready to kick off 2024 with what will surely be one of the most talked-about events of the year.