The Classic (& Not-So-Classic) Movies Disney Needs To Re-Release Next

Personally, I'd love to see some of Disney's much older animated projects get the spotlight. 1959's "Sleeping Beauty," which may be the most aesthetically gorgeous film the animation studio ever produced (designer Eyvind Earle's backgrounds are the stuff of legend), would be a treat to witness on the big screen. 1973's "Robin Hood" has such a terrific sense of character and pacing that it would hold the gaze of even the most attention-addled millennial and Gen Z audiences, and if Disney wanted to be really bold, they could try to reclaim something like 1985's "The Black Cauldron," a surprisingly dark fantasy that performed so poorly during its original theatrical run that it nearly killed the entire animation division at the company.

If they're not interested in trotting out their animated projects again, Disney could release some of its live-action films that were aimed at kids — films like "Blank Check" (about a kid who gets a million dollars and lives out all of his toy-loving dreams in a mansion that looks like a castle), or "Angels in the Outfield" (a remake of a sports comedy in which literal angels help a terrible professional baseball team make a run for the championship). 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of those movies, as well as titles like "D2: The Mighty Ducks" and the Tim Allen-led holiday staple "The Santa Clause," which seems like as good an excuse as any to cheaply toss those back into theaters and boost their overall box office hauls.

