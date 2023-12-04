How To Watch Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon At Home

Can you find the wolves in this picture? You'll be able to do exactly that without ever having to step outside the house when "Killers of the Flower Moon," director Martin Scorsese's latest crime epic, is made available on PVOD and digital. As much as fans of the visionary talent may have panicked a bit when Apple swooped in to purchase the distribution rights, making this his latest high-profile production to become destined for a streaming release as opposed to theaters (following Netflix's "The Irishman," of course), the streamer thankfully made the unusual move of giving "Killers of the Flower Moon" an extended run in theaters worldwide. That decision quite literally paid off as the film enjoyed a modest amount of success relative to its $200+ million budget, proving beyond a doubt that there still remains an appetite for adult-minded entertainment with lengthy runtimes, sobering source material, and underrepresented movie stars.

Now that the film's exclusive theatrical window is beginning to wind down, Apple, in collaboration with Paramount, are now set to bring Scorsese's latest (which Lex Briscuso called nothing short of a "masterpiece" in her review for /Film) to an eager audience at home. On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone-starring vehicle will be made available on both premium video on-demand and to purchase or rent digitally through all major platforms. Read on for more details!