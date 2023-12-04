How To Watch Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon At Home
Can you find the wolves in this picture? You'll be able to do exactly that without ever having to step outside the house when "Killers of the Flower Moon," director Martin Scorsese's latest crime epic, is made available on PVOD and digital. As much as fans of the visionary talent may have panicked a bit when Apple swooped in to purchase the distribution rights, making this his latest high-profile production to become destined for a streaming release as opposed to theaters (following Netflix's "The Irishman," of course), the streamer thankfully made the unusual move of giving "Killers of the Flower Moon" an extended run in theaters worldwide. That decision quite literally paid off as the film enjoyed a modest amount of success relative to its $200+ million budget, proving beyond a doubt that there still remains an appetite for adult-minded entertainment with lengthy runtimes, sobering source material, and underrepresented movie stars.
Now that the film's exclusive theatrical window is beginning to wind down, Apple, in collaboration with Paramount, are now set to bring Scorsese's latest (which Lex Briscuso called nothing short of a "masterpiece" in her review for /Film) to an eager audience at home. On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone-starring vehicle will be made available on both premium video on-demand and to purchase or rent digitally through all major platforms. Read on for more details!
After racking up an impressive amount of awards buzz on the strength of Scorsese's direction and Lily Gladstone's incredible performance, "Killers of the Flower Moon" will soon invite an even larger audience to discover (or revisit) the emotionally hard-hitting truths of one of the most brutal crime sprees America inflicted upon its Indigenous population. The film is based on author David Grann's book of the same name, telling the horrifying true story of the Osage Nation murders that plagued the wealthy Indigenous tribe after finding oil on their land — and subsequently becoming the wealthiest people on the face of the planet. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio as the ineffectual Ernest Burkhart and Gladstone as his wife Mollie Burkhart, "Flower Moon" also stars Robert De Niro as cinema's villain of the year William Hale, beloved character actor Jesse Plemons as FBI agent Tom White, the great Brendan Fraser as lawyer W.S. Hamilton, Cara Jade Myers as Molly's sister Anna (in an underrated supporting turn), and more.
Although it continues to play in theaters, "Killers of the Flower Moon" now heads to PVOD and digital. The film will eventually begin streaming on Apple TV+ at a to-be-announced date, though we can cross our fingers for a physical media release that will preserve this important film the way it ought to be. Until then, however, Scorsese fans can plan on experiencing one of the most devastating and powerful movies of 2023 all over again.