Beyhive Buzz Boosts Beyoncé's Renaissance To $21 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office

2023 has become the year of the concert movie, with "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" being the second release in the space of a few months to debut at the top of the box office. Not only did "Renaissance" earn a rare A+ CinemaScore based on audience exit polling and an even rarer 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this writing), it has also lit up the usually quiet post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Beyoncé's big-screen extravaganza has been brought to theaters through a direct deal with AMC Theatres Distribution, cutting out the middleman of a major studio distributor. The exhibitor began soliciting films from independent filmmakers back in 2010 through the AMC Independent program, but has recently grown more ambitious and, in doing so, ruffled a few feathers in Hollywood. "Renaissance" won't reach the dizzying heights of "The Eras Tour," but it'll be a profitable little cherry on top of the live version of Beyoncé's tour. The film grossed $11.5 million on its opening day, including $5.1 million in Thursday previews. Per Variety, it's on track for a $21 million domestic opening weekend and a global debut of $27.4 million.

Parsing the budget of "Renaissance" is tricky since most of the production value came from the live tour itself, which grossed a staggering $579 million by the end of its run. The budget for "The Eras Tour" film was reported to be around $10-20 million, so "Renaissance" could be in a similar ballpark — in which case, it's already well on its way to turning a profit. The film features a mix of concert footage and behind-the-scenes vignettes, and was directed by Beyoncé, James B. Merryman ("Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour"), and Mark Ritchie (the cinematographer for Beyoncé's 2019 concert film "Homecoming").