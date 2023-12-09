Sally Kellerman's Nude M*A*S*H Moment Had Everyone Naked Behind The Scenes

The 1970 movie "M*A*S*H" is quite a bit different than the television series it inspired, featuring even raunchier humor, darker themes, and more blood and gore. It's rated R and features all of the swearing, violence, and nudity that can come with that rating. The movie's famous nude scene features the late Sally Kellerman as Chief Nurse Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan taking a shower when the pranksters of the medical unit pull away the flaps of her tent, revealing her naked for all to see. While the scene plays pretty differently now than it did in 1970, at the time it was just a raunchy joke, and Kellerman was mostly game. The only problem was that she was really nervous about her first nude scene ever in a film, and that led to some problems with her performance. To take care of this nervousness, director Robert Altman decided to distract her with ... additional nudity!

In the book "Robert Altman: The Oral Biography" by Mitchell Zuckoff, Kellerman recounts the outrageous antics behind the scenes that mirrored those onscreen, helping her to make it through the scene. While there have been other stories of cast mates and even directors getting nude in order to make the onscreen performers feel less alone, Altman took a totally different tack.