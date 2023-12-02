Watch A Brand New Clip From Star Trek: Discovery's Fifth And Final Season
The upcoming fifth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will be its last. It's been an amazing run with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Chief Engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), and the rest of the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Here's the synopsis for the final season:
The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well ... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
"Discovery" season 4 also followed the crew facing a mystery that sent them through the galaxy to face off against a powerful new threat and help restore order to the universe. By season's end it seemed that order was mostly restored, but, well, another season was due for delivery, so the universe is on the chopping block again. In a brand new clip introduced by Sonequa Martin-Green and executive producer and showrunner Michelle Paradise at this year's Comic-Con Experience in Brazil (CCXP), we get a glimpse of what that new threat looks like. It's massive, translucent, and ... hard to see in streaming TV lighting. Check the clip out above.
One last mission
This new look at "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5 gives us a glimpse of what Book has been up to since he was punished by the Federation for his renegade actions in season 4. In the clip, Michael and Book are seemingly stranded on a barren planet, perhaps an asteroid or a moon, and are facing off against giant, gelatinous, mosquito-looking beasts that blast molten electricity out of their face stingers. At first, actually, they're facing off against only one — Book attempts to distract it while Michael deciphers a glyphic rune carved into a boulder. But just before she can crack it, another appears, and that's where our clip ends. Keep these ones in your prayers, y'all.
If that isn't enough "Discovery" season 5 to whet your appetite, Paramount did release another clip back in July. That one was much longer, more dynamic, and better lit, featuring Michael hanging outside a ship at warp speed and announcing the return of David Cronenberg's Dr. Kovich. We also know that season 5 will feature recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll). "Star Trek: Discovery" may not be everyone's favorite Trek, but it did give us a lot of great things: Captain Burnham, "Strange New Worlds," Emperor Michelle Yeoh, and yet more greatness to be discovered.
The final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will debut in April 2024 on Paramount+.