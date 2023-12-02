Watch A Brand New Clip From Star Trek: Discovery's Fifth And Final Season

This new look at "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5 gives us a glimpse of what Book has been up to since he was punished by the Federation for his renegade actions in season 4. In the clip, Michael and Book are seemingly stranded on a barren planet, perhaps an asteroid or a moon, and are facing off against giant, gelatinous, mosquito-looking beasts that blast molten electricity out of their face stingers. At first, actually, they're facing off against only one — Book attempts to distract it while Michael deciphers a glyphic rune carved into a boulder. But just before she can crack it, another appears, and that's where our clip ends. Keep these ones in your prayers, y'all.

If that isn't enough "Discovery" season 5 to whet your appetite, Paramount did release another clip back in July. That one was much longer, more dynamic, and better lit, featuring Michael hanging outside a ship at warp speed and announcing the return of David Cronenberg's Dr. Kovich. We also know that season 5 will feature recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll). "Star Trek: Discovery" may not be everyone's favorite Trek, but it did give us a lot of great things: Captain Burnham, "Strange New Worlds," Emperor Michelle Yeoh, and yet more greatness to be discovered.

The final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will debut in April 2024 on Paramount+.