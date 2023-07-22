Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Sneak Peek: Captain Burnham Hangs Outside A Ship At Warp Speed

At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount brought along several clips of their upcoming "Star Trek" shows. As of this writing, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is nearing the end of its second season, and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will likely debut its fourth season sometime later in the summer. The second and final season of "Star Trek: Prodigy" will air in the winter of 2023, and the fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will air in the early months of 2024.

Paramount revealed a five-minute clip of an upcoming episode of "Star Trek: Discovery," and it looks to be as high-octane as the show has been to date. "Discovery" is notoriously far more violent than the Trek shows that preceded it, and it has a higher action quotient than most of the other new "Star Trek" shows. As such, the slip features a firefight, a sudden plunge through the vacuum of space, a warp-speed starship chase, and a bitter argument as to how to handle the situation. A lot is crammed into the five-minute clip.

In the clip, Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is stalking the hallways of a darkened ship. She confronts a mysterious pair of bad guys, clearly up to no good. They have in their possession a mysterious polyhedral widget that they clearly aren't supposed to have. Right before they escape via transporter, they toss a weapon at Burnham's feet. It instantaneously bores a hole through the floor, and Michael is sucked out into space. Luckily, because the show takes place in the 31st century, she has a high-tech space suit that magically forms around her.