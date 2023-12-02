Every John Woo Touch In Silent Night (And Everything That's Missing)

Let's be blunt: The current state of action cinema worldwide would not be what it is today without the work of director John Woo. While Woo is hardly the only influential filmmaker when it comes to action movies, he's undeniably one of the biggest figures in shaping the genre. Like any great auteur, Woo's style was developed film by film, working his way through his kung-fu features at Golden Harvest in Hong Kong and adding in more experimental techniques (gleaned from the likes of prior filmmakers such as Sam Peckinpah) until he ended up at his signature magnum opus, 1986's "A Better Tomorrow" and its style, which was dubbed "heroic bloodshed."

Over the next several years in Hong Kong and then through to his transition into Hollywood, Woo expanded his "heroic bloodshed" style, peppering in other influences along the way from some of his other favorite filmmakers like Jean-Pierre Melville and Alfred Hitchcock. After leaving Hollywood in 2004, Woo continued to make films in China, and didn't stop experimenting with his own personal style.

Cut to this very month, when Woo's comeback Hollywood feature, "Silent Night," is in theaters everywhere. The film is notably Woo's, and yet there's no question that the movie's aesthetic is different from such earlier efforts as "Hard Target" or "Face/Off." That's entirely intentional; as Woo told me himself recently, he sought to make "Silent Night" a feature where he tried to eschew his usual style. Here, then, are some examples of how "Silent Night" deviates from the Woo signature, as well as ways in which it surprisingly doesn't.