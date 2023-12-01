Silent Night Ending Explained: Rest In (Heavenly) Peace

Seeking revenge as a result of being wronged is akin to a crime of passion: you're miffed at being mistreated, and so your rage takes over your mind before (or unless) cooler heads prevail. Seeking revenge as a result of profound loss, however, hews closer to pre-meditated obsession, the hole in your life slowly but surely filling up with a need for retribution until your life isn't for you and your loved ones anymore: it's all about getting payback.

Many action revenge thrillers explore this concept, and they generally feature characters who are already well-versed in the ways of killing. The theme of revenge becoming an all-consuming force, however, is best expressed with characters who used to be ordinary average folks before an enormous wrong or loss changes them forever, and not necessarily for the better. John Woo's latest action opus "Silent Night" — his first in Hollywood since 2003's "Paycheck" — explores this theme in a way that's unique to both Woo's oeuvre and action thrillers in general. It's a film with virtually no dialogue, and one that isn't as action-packed as the Hong Kong filmmaker's past work has tended to be.

Yet the movie packs a considerable punch, particularly in the way the lead character is drawn further into an abyss of revenge, and in the way it uses its Christmas background to comment on the way people tend to use the last major holiday of the year as a sort of moral tallying both for themselves and others. If Christmas is supposed to be about Good triumphing over Evil, and no God or Santa Claus is around to ensure that happens, should a mere mortal take matters into his own hands? And if they do, how far is too far?