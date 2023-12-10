Stepping Into Thor: The Dark World Was A Somewhat Depressing Experience For Idris Elba

In Kenneth Branagh's 2011 fantasy clunker "Thor," Chris Hemsworth plays an extraterrestrial once worshiped on Earth as the Norse God of Thunder. Thor and his retinue traverse the galaxy using a carefully protected device called the Bifröst, a.k.a. the Rainbow Bridge, which can zap travelers anywhere in the galaxy instantaneously within a massive laser beam. The Bifröst is protected and controlled by a powerful armored guard/engineer named Heimdall, a hulking hunk decked out in gold and leather and sporting eerie golden eyes. Those golden eyes allow Heimdall to see great distances and into other realms.

Heimdall was played by actor Idris Elba, who would go on to play the character in five additional Marvel Cinematic Universe pictures.

Elba, as many know, first broke into the public eye for his role on the hit HBO series "The Wire" in 2002. Since then, Elba has become a proper movie and TV star, appearing in blockbusters and hit shows on the regular. He's also often been called one of the sexiest men alive by ... well, by anyone I talk to about Idris Elba. Indeed, in 2013, when Elba appeared in the "Thor" sequel, "Thor: The Dark World," he was also called Sexiest Man of the Year by Essence Magazine.

Before filming "The Dark World," Elba had just completed his work on Justin Chadwick's biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," wherein he played Nelson Mandela. He was proud of his work on Cahdwick's film and felt he had taken part in something important. This elated feeling gave him severe whiplash when stepping back into the outsize Heimdall costume for "The Dark World." In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Elba noted that making Marvel movies is torture, especially when one is moving from a Mandela biopic.