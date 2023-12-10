One Style Of It's Always Sunny Joke Was Never Funny To Danny DeVito

The comedic stylings of the team behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" can get pretty raunchy and weird, but actor Danny DeVito has been on board for almost all of their depraved ideas over the years. As Frank Reynolds, the patriarch of "the gang," DeVito has rolled around in hand sanitizer in his underwear, eaten the ingredients of a cake in a dog crate, and more, but there is one bit of the gang's comedy stylings that doesn't really tickle his funny bone. As they often do, the writers of the series turned that discomfort into a joke in one of the episodes, poking fun at the situation through Frank.

On the "Always Sunny Podcast," co-writers/producers/stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney were joined by co-writer and producer Megan Ganz and co-star Kaitlin Olson to discuss the episode "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters," which features the joke in question. The episode is chock-full of humor that really pushes the boundaries of good taste, with jokes about necrophilia, cannibalism, and more, but it's really one of the tamer bits that made poor DeVito squirm!