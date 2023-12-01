Furiosa Trailer Breakdown: Witness Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth At The Start Of The Fury Road

What a day. What a lovely day! It's been eight years since George Miller unleashed the masterpiece that is "Mad Max: Fury Road" upon the world. It remains one of the best movies ever made (as selected by /Film), a visual spectacle the likes of which Hollywood just doesn't make anymore. Everything from the score to the costuming, the cinematography, and the VFX worked together to create a symphony of wind and fury unlike any other.

Now, Miller is ready to return to the wasteland, because the first trailer for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is here to remind us that nobody does it like George Miller. The preview doesn't show much, but like the first trailer for "Fury Road," it gives us a look at the prequel's stunning visuals, the vast and colorful world of the wasteland, and the batsh** insane action that Miller made his cast go through — somehow not killing everyone.

We don't know a whole lot about the movie, but we do know some of the cast, and the official synopsis for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" reads as follows:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

While we wait for "Furiosa" to be released, let's obsessively break down every detail in the trailer.