Netflix's New Series Obliterated Is Getting Critics' Attention (And Not In A Good Way)

There's no doubt that Netflix is the biggest name in streaming. Though it lost some subscribers in 2022, the company has come out the other side and now boasts around 247 million paid subscribers — almost 50 million more than its closest rival, Prime Video. But the rise of Netflix has come at a cost to us all. That is to say we've been fed a seemingly never ending stream of middling "content," most of which seems to come and go without making any significant impact.

While this cultural nightmare continues unabated, Netflix has been gleefully raising prices, mainly because they signed up everyone they possibly could and now need to squeeze 'em for everything they've got. All of which would be fine — or at least, par for the course in our free market reality — except the streamer insists on taking our subscription fees and funding stuff like "Obliterated."

What's "Obliterated?" It's an action series where the heroes are all wasted, of course. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the guys behind "Cobra Kai," have now brought us this eight-episode series with the tagline, "Even heroes get hangovers." The show asks the question, "What would happen if you mixed an '80s actioner with 'The Hangover'?," the answer of course being something truly egregious even by streaming standards.

Surely a series so unabashedly ridiculous in both its premise and execution would also have some sense of self-awareness, right? Well, apparently not. As Variety's Aramide Tinubu wrote in her review, "Instead of an uproarious commentary on the culture of drugs and drinking and the various factions of the U.S. Intelligence Community, 'Obliterated' is a baffling, nearly unwatchable hodgepodge of nonsense littered with penises and explosives." And Tinubu isn't the only critic who seems personally affronted by Netflix's latest effort.