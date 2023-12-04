Syfy Spent Thousands On Never-Seen Leonard Nimoy And William Shatner Star Trek Ads

Trekkies and sci-fi nerds in the early 1990s were riding high. The original "Star Trek" cast wrapped up their final movie together with "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was striding through its best period. Most importantly, the Sci-Fi Channel launched within nerds' cable packages in 1992, and a panoply of riches opened up. Some previously inaccessible shows were suddenly regularly rotated through the Channel's calendar, and classic sci-fi movies were finally gathered under one umbrella. About 30 years ago, the Sci-Fi Channel slate was embarrassingly good, containing "Planet of the Apes" movies, "Star Trek" reruns, "The Incredible Hulk" reruns, airings of "Starman," and curious documentary shows like "Mysteries from Beyond the Other Dominion" and "Inside Space." Kids got to enjoy "Transformers," "Stingray," and "Space: 1999." Adults got to watch "Night Gallery" and "Tales from the Darkside." 1992 Sci-Fi Channel was truly TV at its peak.

Barry Schulman had been with the Sci-Fi Channel since its start, and he remembers the glory days in detail. He was interviewed for the indispensable book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, and he remembered the production of what was to be one of the more ambitious advertising tie-ins the network could have possibly received. It seems that the Sci-Fi Channel wrote and paid for a series of extended "Star Trek"-inspired interview-style infomercials to be hosted by Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner — Spock and Kirk themselves! — to run after individual episodes. Nimoy and Shatner were even paid.

Sadly, due to poor ratings, the ads never ran.