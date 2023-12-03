Leonard Nimoy Comically Calmed Yvonne Craig After A Star Trek Makeup Mishap

In the "Star Trek" episode "Whom Gods Destroy" (January 3, 1969), the U.S.S. Enterprise was lured to a distant planet that hosted an advanced mental health facility built for the people who, even after being subjected to the thorough rigors of 23rd-century medicine and psychology, are still quite unhealthy. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) must match wits with one of the facility's patients, Fleet Captain Garth (Steve Ihnat), who has taken over the asylum. Among his mentally unwell servants is a woman named Marta (Yvonne Craig), an Orion dancer who attempts to stab Kirk. Craig plays the part with energy and wildness and she's a big part of why "Whom Gods Destroy" is fun to watch.

To play Marta, as seen in the photo above, Craig had to be painted almost entirely green. Her costume was a short, diaphanous tunic, so her arms, armpits, back, and legs all had to be coated in green makeup. It couldn't have been comfortable. This was in addition to having to wear a beehive wig and really elaborate eye makeup. One can see that Craig's eyebrows were painted on and that her eyelashes are false. One cannot deny that Marta was a striking character.

After the first day of shooting, however, Craig encountered a makeup quirk that she didn't expect. In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Craig was interviewed about her appearance in "Whom Gods Destroy" and said that the makeup artists got a little too zealous in their applications. Craig was enraged by what they did. She also recalled getting a hilarious piece of cold comfort from her co-star, Leonard Nimoy, that makes her giggle to this day.