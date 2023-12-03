Imaginary — Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

There is not a more dependable movie genre in 2023 than horror. They can be made quickly and cheaply, starring up-and-coming teens and twenty-somethings, with the occasional appearance from a B-list (at most) actor whose presence lends the project a shred of credibility. They can also be released at any time of the year. In 2023, "M3GAN" cleaned up in January, "Scream VI" carved out a significant chunk of change in March, while the A24 sleeper hit "Talk to Me" entranced scare-seeking audiences throughout July and August.

Beginning with the release of "Paranormal Activity," Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions have been churning out durable franchises like "Insidious" and "The Purge," while taking chances on original visions from ambitious filmmakers like Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and Scott Derrickson ("The Black Phone"). Blumhouse has certainly produced its share of clunkers ("Firestarter," "The Craft: Legacy," and "Fantasy Island," to name three), but its batting average is Joe DiMaggio-esque. Rather than swing for the fences, they simply put the ball in play, and this is why every studio in town is hot to distribute their movies.

As you well know, Blumhouse just scored a four-bagger with its adaptation of the wildly popular video game "Five Nights at Freddy's." Interestingly, this appears to be the company's final release of 2023. But not to worry: Blumhouse will hit the ground running in 2024 on January 5 with the haunted swimming pool(!) flick "Night Swimming" (here's hoping they sprung for the R.E.M. needle-drop). Two months later, they'll drop "Imaginary," which, if nothing else, boasts a splendidly creepy premise and a supporting turn from an absolute Broadway legend.