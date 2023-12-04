Justin Lin's First Idea For Star Trek Beyond Nearly Sent Simon Pegg Packing

Fun trivia. In the "Star Trek" movies alone, an iteration of the U.S.S. Enterprise has been destroyed three times. In "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," Kirk (William Shatner) blows up the ship to prevent Klingons from gaining control. In "Star Trek: Generations," the Duras Sisters damage the Enterprise-D so badly, a portion of it needs to crash land on Veridian III. And in "Star Trek Beyond," drones controlled by the resentful Krall (Idris Elba) destroy the Enterprise at the end of the film's first act. That may seem like a lot of "Enterprise" destructions, but it's not as many as in the "Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect," wherein audiences saw the Enterprise-D explode four times.

It was the destruction in "Star Trek Beyond" that caused some controversy among the filmmakers. Justin Lin, the director of "Better Luck Tomorrow" and five of the "Fast & Furious" movies helmed "Beyond," and he sought to make his "Trek" a careful balance between high-octane action and character-based problem-solving. The plot of "Beyond" saw the main characters separated on a distant planet after the destruction of their ship, and they had to use their wits and skills to reunite and stop Krall from enacting a revenge plot against the Federation. It also featured a scene of Kirk (Chris Pine) on a motorcycle and the use of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" as a weapon against the drones.

The idea to blow up the Enterprise in the first third of "Beyond" was Lin's idea, and it was an idea that most certainly didn't fly with screenwriter Simon Pegg. Explode the ship? Absurd! Pegg and Lin recalled their somewhat embittered brainstorming sessions while developing "Beyond" together in a 2016 interview with the Verge. It seems their first 16 hours together were completely unproductive.