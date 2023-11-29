A New Swedish Crime Series Quickly Claims A Top Spot On Netflix Charts

"Sounds like you have a complicated relationship with your parents. Has it always been this way?" The series opens with these words, defining the heart of the matter: although Stella shares a strained dynamic with her parents, Adam and Ulrika are ready to lie to the authorities and even erase evidence to clear her name. The show establishes these different perspectives by switching between them haphazardly, adding to the labyrinthine nature of the mystery that is untangled once Ulrika speaks to Stella's best friend, Amina (Melisa Ferhatovic), who last saw Christoffer the night of his murder.

By the time the truth is revealed, every incident that has been peppered throughout comes together to form a complex, noxious whole. There are no misdirects or red herrings used to trick audiences, as a competent use of warring perspectives helps flesh out the mystery behind the murder. Ulrika's presence during the courtroom sequences, where she uses her expertise and influence as a lawyer to direct the investigation in the direction she wants to, is rather thrilling to witness, while Adam's willingness to tamper evidence despite being a devout believer poses interesting juxtapositions within his character.

In the end, "A Nearly Normal Family" makes good use of perspective to bring its gripping source material to life, while presenting intriguing moral dilemmas that are near-impossible to resolve.

"A Nearly Normal Family" is currently streaming on Netflix.