One Christopher Nolan Movie Ensured The Fallout TV Series Got Made

The first "Fallout" game hit the market way back in 1997 and took place in a post-apocalyptic future world following a nuclear war between the United States and China. In a stylistic twist, the designs for the game extrapolated what the devastated nuclear mid-21st century would look like had the bomb dropped back in the 1950s, giving everything a retro-futurist aesthetic. The first two "Fallout" games were only available on PCs, but the series really took off in popularity when the series moved to the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 — and to the high-profile Bethesda Game Studios –in 2008 with the release of "Fallout 3." As of this writing, there are 12 "Fallout" video games. Debating which "Fallout" game is the best seems to be one of those merry inter-fan debates that keep its fandom alive.

On April 12, 2024, Amazon Studios will be releasing a live-action "Fallout" TV series, and it will star Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, Ella Purnell (from "Yellowjackets"), and Kyle McLachlan. The series was created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the executive producers and co-creators of the hit sci-fi series "Westworld." Nolan also created the series "Person of Interest," and between his two shows, wrote 22 episodes and directed four. Nolan additionally wrote the short story that the film "Memento" was based on, in addition to co-writing "The Prestige," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Interstellar," all directed by his brother, Christopher Nolan. Jonathan Nolan is directing the "Fallout" pilot.

According to a first look article published by Vanity Fair, it seems "Interstellar," released in 2014, was notably significant in the establishment of a "Fallout" TV series. Todd Howard, the director and executive producer of Bethesda, is evidently an enormous "Interstellar" fan.