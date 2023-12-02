Oppenheimer's Albert Einstein Actor Tom Conti Absolutely Hated Two Things About His Role

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," Albert Einstein (Tom Conti) only briefly appears. The famous scientist shares a few scenes with Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) himself, but these interactions are pivotal to the Manhattan Project, and the haunting realization about the world's future towards the end. There seems to be a misunderstanding regarding the involvement of the real Einstein in the creation of the atomic bomb — while the scientist's popular E = mc^2 equation does explain the theoretical nitty-gritty of the massive energy released by an atomic bomb, it does not provide any instructions for actually building one. Einstein was, in fact, denied security clearance to be involved with the Manhattan Project, and did not have a close relationship with Oppenheimer until the last decade of his life.

Nolan took some creative liberties to drive the film's dramatic nexus toward interesting directions, and these little scenes between Oppenheimer and Einstein are a good example of that. In Jada Yuan's "Unleashing Oppenheimer: Inside Christopher Nolan's Explosive Atomic-Age Thriller," casting director John Papsidera talked about the process of casting Einstein, "an important role" and "such a touchstone" when it came to telling Oppenheimer's story. Nolan eventually settled on theatre/television actor Conti, who had previously appeared in "The Dark Knight Rises," where he played the prisoner who urged Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne to escape from The Pit. Nolan praised Conti and the reason why he was chosen to play the famous scientist: