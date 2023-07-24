In Albert Einstein, Oppenheimer Found An Unlikely Ally With A Very Different POV

Spoilers for "Oppenheimer" follow.

Much more so than J. Robert Oppenheimer, Albert Einstein has a reputation increasingly disconnected from who he was as a person. Known now primarily for his crazy hair and his German accent, Einstein's most commonly talked about in modern pop culture as that guy who gets a bunch of famous quotes falsely attributed to him. No, Einstein was not hanging out at parties in the fifties giving zingers in response to Marilyn Monroe's flirtations, nor did he fail math as a child as is commonly claimed.

What doesn't get talked about as much is his complicated relationship with the U.S. government. He moved to America shortly before Hitler rose to power and almost immediately drew suspicion from the FBI for his left-wing political views. "Agents listened to the physicist's phone calls, opened his mail and rooted through his trash in the hope of unmasking him as a subversive or a Soviet spy," historians have noted. "They even investigated tips that he was building a death ray. The project came up empty handed, but by the time Einstein died in 1955, his FBI file totaled a whopping 1,800 pages."

None of this was touched on in "Oppenheimer," but it all sure sounds familiar now. Oppenheimer was also a guy with lots of left-wing sympathies, and, as we saw throughout the film, he too was subject to relentless surveillance from the FBI, the results of which were used to destroy his career. As much as the American government needed scientists throughout the war, the fact that these brilliant scientists tended to skew leftward was a destructive source of unending conflict. For both Oppenheimer and Einstein, this conflict nearly ruined them.