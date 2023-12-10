One Of Star Wars' Rebel Pilots Nearly Became A Human Jabba The Hutt

One of the most infamous deleted scenes from the original "Star Wars" was an encounter Han Solo had with Jabba the Hutt years before the character was introduced in "Return of the Jedi." The scene takes place before he takes off from Mos Eisley with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker in tow and was a thing of legend for over a decade before George Lucas reincorporated it back into the film for the 1997 Special Edition release.

The idea to make Jabba the Hutt a giant slug creature didn't come up until later on in the series and the original version of the character was just an Irish actor named Declan Mulholland wearing furs, looking more like a "Game of Thrones" character than a galactic mob boss.

It's reported that Lucas never intended for the actor to appear onscreen and that a stop motion creature of some sort would have been comped over the actor even before he decided to cut the scene, but that might have grown from the scene just not working because you don't fully wardrobe someone like that if you're just planning on painting over them later.

Would things have been different if a different, better actor (sorry, Declan) was originally cast? It's possible and if that had been the case we might never have gotten the giant slug Jabba on screen.

They almost had such an actor, but apparently, he didn't get the project at all and wrote off the script, turning down the role of Jabba the Hutt. That actor would later come back and shoot a small scene as an X-Wing pilot. I am, of course, talking about William Hootkins, aka Porkins himself.