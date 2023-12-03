How Futurama Pulled Off Raiders Of The Lost Arcade (And Avoided Getting Sued)

Once per season, the makers of "Futurama" like to tinker with their formula by presenting speculative anthology-style episodes wherein they can tell stories that are even wilder than usual. The second edition of this format was entitled "Anthology of Interest II" and aired on January 6, 2002. The wraparound device for "Interest II" was that the Professor (Billy West) invented a TV-like device called the What-If Machine which could present short videos of whatever speculative question one thought to ask it.

Fry (West), being something of a shiftless layabout, announces that he's only ever been proficient at old-school video games, and asks the What-If Machine what life would be like were it to adhere to the rules of said video games. He and the rest of the "Futurama" characters find themselves in a world where diplomatic talks between Earth and the planet Nindenduu 64 have broken down, causing Donkey Kong to throw a barrel at the severed head of Richard Nixon (West).

The episode is replete with old-school video game references. The leader of Nintenduu 64 is Lrrr (Maurice LaMarche), a character seen in previous episodes, and Lrrr employs the Space Invaders from "Space Invaders," Q*bert from "Q*bert," and an alien from "Berzerk" who speaks the phrase, "All your base are belong to us," a notoriously mistranslated phrase from the 1989 Japanese video game "Zero Wing." The Earth's top military colonel is Pac-Man, and Earth's Italian ambassador is Mario.

On a 2014 episode of the Wired Magazine podcast "Geek's Guide to the Galaxy," "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen talked a little bit about how he and his team managed to animate so many licensed video game characters and iconography without lawsuits. It seems there was a gentle interplay between Fox and the animators on what makes characters legally distinct from their originals.