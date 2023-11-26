The 2008 Financial Crisis Forced A Last-Minute Futurama Rewrite

A big issue with most animated shows is that they take a long time to make, so topical humor is inherently risky. "Futurama" has learned this the hard way lately in its new season on Hulu, where it centered nearly half of its episodes poking fun at social issues of 2021-2022, most of which had felt played out by the time the season actually aired in 2023. That Bitcoin episode might've been a classic if it had come out two years ago, but now? Our patience has run thin on the subject.

The 2008 film "Bender's Game," which is split into four parts on Hulu and listed in season 6, almost had a similar issue. The script originally had a joke involving the American dollar, only for a certain economic crisis to quickly age the joke. As co-creator David X. Cohen explained in the behind-the-scenes commentary, there was originally a joke where Professor Farnsworth is explaining the rules of this new Dungeons & Dragons universe the characters are in. He tells them how the money there works: "It's like real life, but if you have a dollar it's really only worth 75 cents. It's like Canada."

This might not sound that funny, but one must remember that the late 2000s were filled with American TV shows throwing in random shots at Canada for no apparent reason. This was around the same time "How I Met Your Mother" introduced the world to the "Canadians are scared of the dark" joke, and where "South Park" was having a bunch of silly Canadians go on strike despite not actually having any concrete demands. Unfortunately for these American TV writers, karma had another thing coming.