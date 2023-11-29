Suzume Director Explains How To Stand Out From Disney And Pixar [Exclusive]

It's reductive to proclaim Makoto Shinkai "the new Hayao Miyazaki," but the comparison isn't entirely unwarranted. Like the Studio Ghibli maestro, the Japanese filmmaker has come to garner critical acclaim and box office success on a global scale thanks to films like "Your Name" and his latest movie, "Suzume." In a departure from Shinkai's previous work, "Suzume" even incorporates some Ghibli-esque flourishes, including a mystical talking cat and a handsome male lead who's transformed into a small three-legged stool for much of the story. Generally speaking, however, the only thing that Shinkai and Miyazaki's animated features genuinely have in common is how distinctly Japanese they are.

Take "Suzume," a film that's all about Japan's seismic activity (the country is subject to roughly 1,500 earthquakes of varying magnitudes every year) and the mythology that has sprung up around it. It also deliberately invokes the destructive earthquake and tsunami that struck the Tōhoku region of Japan in March 2011, a traumatic historical national event commonly referred to as 3.11. "Suzume" isn't the first time Shinkai has referenced the event; but where "Your Name" alluded to it through the metaphor of the devastation inflicted by a passing comet, his newest film makes this allusion far more explicit. It recalls the longtime influence of WWII on the themes and imagery of Miyazaiki's own work (with his last two directorial efforts, "The Wind Rises" and "The Boy and the Heron," even weaving the war directly into their plots).

There's a lot more to it than that, but you get the idea. Speaking to /Film's William Bibbiani, Shinkai talked about this culturally specific approach to animated storytelling and how it can help filmmakers to better step outside the shadow of animation titans like Disney and Pixar.