Fargo Season 5 Had A Nipple Expert On Set

There's a fair amount of special effects makeup required to make the FX series "Fargo" come to life, in large part because of the brutal violence that plays out every season. On season 5, however, there was a very different kind of prosthetic work required, and it had everything to do with Jon Hamm's character, a conservative Christian sheriff who's as corrupt as they come. Hamm plays North Dakota lawman Roy Tillman, who first served as sheriff of his county when he was only 25 years old, and it's led him to believe he can do whatever he wants, legal or not. Aided by his cadre of corrupt cops, Tillman shows that he's not afraid to play really dirty, especially when it comes to his frustrations with Minnesota housewife Dot (Juno Temple).

It might seem like he's not really the kind of guy who would have nipple piercings, but as showrunner Noah Hawley pointed out at the season 5 premiere and panel (via Variety), "We all live in 'Tiger King' America." Temple apparently had no idea that Hamm sported prosthetic nipples, and he gave her (and the audience) a full run-down on how the pretend piercings came to be.