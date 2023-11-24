Good Burger 2 Director & Writers Talk Nickelodeon Callbacks And Spoofing The Imagine Video [Exclusive Interview]

Kevin and Heath, you guys worked on the original "All That," which was a staple for me growing up. Were the original "Good Burger" sketches part of your work back then, and if so, did you find it difficult to tap back into "Good Burger" at all for the sequel?

Kopelow: Yes and no. Yes, we part of sketches, no, it was not difficult, because we continued to think "Good Burger," lived "Good Burger," and we even rebooted the show and wrote all the new sketches and Kel came back and did them. So it was like riding a bike.

Seifert: I think we started working with Kenan and Kel on "All That" season 1 around 30 years ago, and the first "Good Burger" sketches were things we pitched and wrote, and it was amazing to see it evolve into this thing that became a movie. I can't believe we're here 26 years later, 27 years later talking about a sequel.

Yeah, for sure. Phil, you weren't really a kid at the right time for Nickelodeon to necessarily hit as an influence for you. And unlike Kevin and Heath, you didn't work on the original "All That," but you had plenty of TV experience elsewhere. So I'm curious what drew you to "Good Burger 2?"

Traill: Yeah, well, I was a fan of "Good Burger" one, so I've been aware of it. In London, it wasn't so big, but it was for me. So when I heard about it, I was very excited to potentially do it, but I wanted to read the script first, because like most people, I assume, get excited about watching the sequel and they sort of hope it doesn't disappoint them. That's the bar. Then I started reading the script going, "Oh, this is good. This is funny." It was very easy after reading the script to go, "I really want to do this."

Now Kevin and Heath, how did the script change as you guys wrote it? Were there any major scenes or plot points that evolved or changed along the way, or did you really have the idea and kind of stuck with it the whole way through?

Kopelow: Yeah, we stuck with it the whole way through, just the general changes, edits and for cuts and –

Seifert: I think we evolved some of Kenan's story to give his character a little more movement and depth. We knew we wanted to start the film sort of setting up getting these two back together and quickly explaining where they've been the last 25 years. Ed's still at Good Burger, but Kenan's character has gone off and had a series of failed business endeavors when we first meet him, and so he's kind of down on his luck and has to come back to Good Burger and see his old friend and get help. So that might've evolved a little bit in the writing, but I think the general plot of the technology and the evil corporation and exploiting workers and replacing that was the big idea.

Kopelow: That's what we pitched, and that's what we –

Seifert: Stayed pretty close to what was in that first draft.

I really love that you bring Kurt Bozwell's sister in, because it's like "Good Burger with a Vengeance."

Traill: Oh, that's good.

Kevin Kopelow: "Good Burger with a Vengeance," I like that too. Where were you when we were coming up with titles?

Seifert: About building a better burger, building a bigger burger, right.

Traill: A bigger, better burger.

Seifert: Bigger, better burger.