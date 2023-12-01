Patrick Stewart Wore A Wig For His Star Trek Audition – But His Baldness May Have Sealed The Deal

Patrick Stewart has noted in multiple interviews, at convention appearances, and in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," that he began to lose his hair as early as age 17. Throughout his decades-long career, Stewart was rarely seen wearing wigs or hairpieces, at least on screen. One might stumble upon his performance as Sejanus in the famed 1976 miniseries "I, Claudius," and see him sporting a curly-haired wig. Or perhaps one might catch his 1974 performance in the BBC's version of "Antony and Cleopatra" wherein his Enobarbus had a mere receding hairline. In both cases, Stewart doesn't look natural. A hairless Patrick Stewart is now so familiar to audiences through his highly visible performances in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and in multiple "X-Men" films that it's difficult to accept him with hair.

But there was a time when Stewart's baldness caused him anxiety. Evidently, he owned a special wig that he wore specifically for auditions. His baldness was also an element of contention between the early showrunners of "Next Generation" and the show's creator Gene Roddenberry. Several reports, including footage from William Shatner's documentary "Chaos on the Bridge," claim that Roddenberry wasn't fond of Stewart in general and especially didn't like his hairless pate.

In "Making It So," however, Stewart recalled a moment from his "Next Generation" audition that put any anxieties about his baldness to rest. He was — and still is — a stirring and excellent actor, and his grasp of the character of Captain Jean-Luc Picard impressed many of the bigwigs at Paramount (Roddenberry notwithstanding). He did, however, wear his wig to the audition, and it wasn't until a makeup room incident that Stewart's baldness was seemingly accepted.