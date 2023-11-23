Natasha Liu Bordizzo Easily Related To Sabine's Struggles In Ahsoka

One of the things about sci-fi stories is that, despite things like the Force, spaceships, and lightsabers, they allow us to work through real-life issues and maybe even live out the fantasy of being able to change things for the better ... or worse. Bordizzo found Sabine's attempt to center herself and focus on her powers to be not that different from what she was going through in her own life. She said:

"The Force, and Sabine trying to achieve use of the Force, was such a metaphor for me of trying to achieve that groundedness in real life. It just made me laugh. A lot of the time I would read the episodes and be like, 'I can relate to that.' Obviously, I'm not trying to achieve the Force, but it's all related."

That said, we didn't get as much time with Sabine as many fans would have liked. We do have the Dave Filoni-directed film that is set to tie all the Disney+ shows together, and there is always the possibility of "Ahsoka" season 2. Bordizzo said that she's hoping to see Sabine let some of her guard down as things move forward. She explained, "It didn't have enough time to evolve that much in season one because you're learning about these characters, they're also going through crazy upheaval and war and problems. So we'll see where that goes."

"Ahsoka" is currently streaming on Disney+.