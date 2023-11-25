The Real Horror Of Alien Was Being Trapped Inside The Xenomorph Suit

When we get a glimpse of the fully-grown xenomorph in Ridley Scott's "Alien" for the first time, the dread felt by the crew aboard the Nostromo is immediately heightened to new levels. An apex predator with an unforgettably imposing structure, the xenomorph faithfully embodies the moniker of the "perfect organism" as it hunts, covets, and adapts ruthlessly throughout the film. Nigerian visual artist Bolaji Badejo donned the suit of this legendary creature for Scott's film, bringing the xenomorph to life in a way that would cement its legacy as one of the most recognizable monsters in horror.

The xenomorph suit, whose design and structural aesthetics were created by H.R. Giger, consisted of a dozen pieces that had to be put together on top of a one-piece suit. The alien's elongated headpiece, which was detachable and went on last, was once likened by Bolaji to "having your head stuck up the middle of a huge banana." While Bolaji's experience with the suit was rather uncomfortable, other artists who played the xenomorph did not have the luxury of working with detachable costume pieces. Special effects supervisor Tom Woodruff Jr., who worked on several "Alien" sequels starting with "Aliens," had to don a rather cumbersome un-detachable suit when he brought the creature to life in 1997's "Alien Resurrection" (via Vanity Fair).

While the weight of the elongated, fiberglass head would have been reason enough for Woodruff's discomfort, he often had to isolate himself on the "Alien" set while others went to lunch. This also meant no bathroom breaks as long as he was trapped inside the suit and staying still during scenes that were especially demanding. Thankfully, the crew of "Alien: Covenant" managed to come up with a way to feed Woodruff water through a tube while he was still inside the suit.