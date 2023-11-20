A Quirky New Christmas Movie Has Knocked The Killer Out Of Netflix's Top Spot

Try as we might, we withered gothic souls can only hold the line and extend October's scary vibes into November for so long. But with so few viewing options specific to the month (although horror fans now have a bountiful feast to indulge in around Turkey Day thanks to Eli Roth's satisfyingly sleazy slasher "Thanksgiving"), many people tend to spend this time of year diving head-first into Christmas entertainment. The streaming services of the world have sat up and taken notice, too, as evidenced by the endless ads for "Dashing Through the Snow" on Disney+ that popped up on my Roku menu over the past week.

However, it's another quirky Yuletide comedy that's making waves on streaming at the moment. Titled "Best. Christmas. Ever!" (yes, this is a "Mamma Mia!" type situation where the exclamation mark is part of the official title), the Netflix exclusive rolled out globally on November 16, 2023. According to Netflix viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, the film quickly shot to #1 on the streamer on its first day of release in the U.S., knocking out David Fincher's decidedly un-festive hitman flick "The Killer" from the top spot. It only continued to hold that position through to Monday and should perform equally well this week as families search for something appropriate to watch together over the Thanksgiving frame. (Most families, anyway; personally, mine is more likely to stream "The Killer" 'cause that's just how we roll.)