Kyle Richards Didn't Let A Broken Nose Or Snakes Keep Her From Doing Halloween Kills Stunts

"Halloween Kills" might be one of the weaker installments in the long-running "Halloween" franchise, but one of its stars is anything but. The new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends" includes a whole bunch of great behind-the-scenes stories about the new trilogy's production, including one about "Halloween Kills" actor Kyle Richards. Richards, a former child actress who is perhaps now best known as a castmate on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," played Michael Myers survivor Lindsey in the recent David Gordon Green movie (a role she originated in the 1978 classic), and apparently went above and beyond when it came to the film's stunt scenes.

In one scene, according to Abbie Bernstein's book, Richards was tasked with smacking the seemingly invincible killer known as The Shape with a sack of foam meant to be a stand-in for a bag of bricks. The foam is a common trick of stage and screen that should've kept the scene safe, but it was still heavy, and the scene still called for a major whack. "In order to make the pillowcase look heavy enough, they had to be very dense foam," Myers actor James Jude Courtney explained. "You put the camera behind my head, and you can miss by a foot, I snap my head, and it looks like I just got the crap knocked out of me. Then David wanted to see the bag actually hit The Shape's head."