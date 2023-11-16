Halloween Kills Was Shot With 'Brutal Camera Logic' And Hit The Crew Hard

John Carpenter, perhaps true to his name, is a workmanlike director. He doesn't possess any outwardly striking, signature aesthetic habits or camera tricks that one may call "Carpenterian." However, he still possesses a subtle mastery of the craft that is uniquely his. He simply knows where to place a camera to most effectively get a shot, shoots it, and moves on. He is practical with no pretenses toward being an artist. This is the man who, at a horror convention, was once asked how he felt about other filmmakers remaking his movies and running the risk of tainting his original artistic vision. Carpenter said that he actually loves it when others remake his movies because he gets money without having to work. His philosophy to remakes is one of "pay me."

In Abbie Bernstein's new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends," the authors explain that director David Gordon Green adopted a similar spartan — although perhaps less financially mercenary — philosophy when making his 2021 film "Halloween Kills," the second direct sequel to Carpenter's "Halloween" in a new, rebooted timeline. That film takes place mostly over the course of a single night, and there are many scenes of characters and crowds traversing the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois in the dark, searching for the vicious killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

In order to shoot these scenes, cinematographer Michael Simmonds had to arrange the lighting for "Kills" to match what the camera demanded, and not necessarily what the actors demanded. In a film with a large ensemble and with so many crowd scenes, Simmonds set the camera back, lit the space appropriately, and didn't take individual actors into consideration. This technique saved a lot of time, and ultimately made everything a little brighter.