Legendary Horror Filmmaker John Carpenter To Make His First Talk Show Appearance In Decades

John Carpenter has shared the news on Twitter that he's set to appear as a guest on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" tonight, marking his first return to the late show circuit in decades. The filmmaker has popped up on late shows before, discussing "Halloween" on David Letterman's show in 1982 and returning to talk to Letterman (by then in Colbert's current "Late Show" post) in 1999. But the horror master isn't a big late show guy, and the pre-21st century Letterman appearance seems to have been the last time anyone saw him give a traditional late show interview aside from an appearance on "The Daily Show" in 2001. Thus, his spot on "The Late Show" tonight is certain to be a rare treat for horror fans eager to hear from the brilliant writer, director, producer, and composer behind films like "The Thing" and "Escape From New York."

Carpenter has had an active few weeks in the press, as his series "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams" dropped on Peacock earlier this month. The series is a high-concept hybrid between documentary-style interviews and cinematic, thrilling reenactment scenes, all of them in service of true (or "true") stories of terror. The stories told hinge around a topic Carpenter pioneered with 1978's "Halloween": Danger in suburbia. Carpenter executive produces "Suburban Screams" and also directed an episode of the series titled "Phone Stalker," about (obviously) a woman who is terrorized over the telephone.