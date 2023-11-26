Saw X Was Originally Going To Be Saw 9

Though it hasn't quite reached the dizzying naming heights of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, "Saw" has still managed to get creative with its titles in recent years. After going with a conventional roman numeral numbering system for its first six installments, the series got a little silly with "Saw 3D," technically the franchise's seventh installment. Next up was 2017's "Jigsaw," followed by the polarizing spin-off film "Spiral: From The Book of Saw." Though that Chris Rock-led film garnered mixed reviews, it also freed up the franchise to start trying altogether new things — which it did this year with its tenth installment, a "Saw II" prequel with a strong visual style and a much-praised John Kramer reappearance.

After three fun movie titles, though, the latest installment was simply titled "Saw X." It's a boring title, but apparently it wasn't always the plan. A Blu-Ray special feature for the latest installment features an interview with screenwriter Josh Stolberg, who explained that the movie was originally titled "Saw IX: John Kramer." According to Stolberg, the movie was in the works before "Spiral," but Chris Rock actually approached the team in hopes of making a "Saw" movie.

"While working on the new script, [we] got a call from [producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg] saying, 'Chris Rock wants to make a 'Saw' movie ... stay by your phones ... he's calling you in a minute," Stolberg told Bloody Disgusting in 2021. Initially the writer thought they were joking, but Rock really was a "Saw" fan with "some really big ideas" for a new installment.