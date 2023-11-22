The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Soundtracks And Artwork For Movies & TV, Pop Culture Holiday Decor & More

Did you know there's a huge variety of different versions of the official "Barbie" soundtrack? Head over to the official website for the Grammy-nominated album, and see which versions tickles your fancy. There are a variety of vinyl color options that incorporate a lot of pink, and there's even a version that puts Ken on the cover artwork instead. So head over there and see if your preferred variant is available to buy. Don't forget, in addition to the soundtrack, you can also get the film's score on vinyl, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Otherwise, there were a bunch of other soundtracks from the movies of 2023 released on vinyl. Plus, there's a ton of vinyl soundtracks for movies from yesteryear and beyond released every single year. We've rounded up an eclectic collection below, but if you're curious about more, be sure to head over to Mondo, Waxwork Records, Enjoy the Ride Records, I Am 8-Bit, and more. (Ethan Anderton)

First up, here are vinyl soundtracks for some of the biggest movies of the year. From the epic scores and folk songs of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," to the 1980s-fueled jukebox that is the soundtrack for "Air." Plus, the new holiday comedy "The Holdovers" with Paul Giamatti has an outstanding assembly of songs, and the score for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has plenty of nostalgic cues from your favorite video games. There's certainly plenty to choose from! (Ethan Anderton)

Action, Fantasy, and Sci-Fi Soundtracks

There is nothing quite like a good movie score. There is also nothing quite like a good vinyl record and, fortunately, those have come back into fashion in a big way in recent years. That's great news for cinephiles as movie scores are now often getting the red carpet treatment with incredible vinyl releases to help you enjoy the soundtracks of your favorite films in a pretty fantastic way. From special releases by Mondo to cult favorite scores, we've got it all collected here for your convenience. Want to rock Hans Zimmer's standout soundtrack for "Dune"? What about the wildly underrated score for "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves"? Or maybe you're more of a mixtape person who wants to enjoy what Edgar Wright assembled for "The World's End"? No matter your tastes (or the person you're shopping for), it's all here. (Ryan Scott)

Comedy Soundtracks

Comedy isn't always the first genre that comes to mind when thinking about killer soundtracks to add to your collection, but the releases for 2023 have some shockingly fantastic offerings. For those looking to get in the holiday spirit, the Christmas romcom "Love Actually" can now be yours, as can the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Christmas musical, "Spirited." Or if you're not interested in something so festive, the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore romcom "The Wedding Singer" is here so you can waffle between screaming "Love Stinks" and serenading with "Grow Old With You." But the big winner here is the release of "That Thing You Do!" the soundtrack to the film of the same name about arguably the best fake band ever put to screen. Sure, the Oneders only had one hit single, but you also get their B-Side "All My Only Dreams" and a handful of other songs featured throughout the film. Don't worry, I already added it to my shopping cart. (BJ Colangelo)

Drama Soundtracks

Sometimes you just want to listen to a movie soundtrack so moving, so beautiful, so ethereal ... that you just want to lay on the floor and cry imagining the scenes the songs underscore. Good news, fellow crybabies, the drama soundtrack opportunities for this holiday season will certainly do the trick. Want to cry about your dad? We've got "Aftersun" and "Big Fish." Wanna cry about movies your dad loves? Perfect. "Field of Dreams" and "The Perfect Storm" are calling for you. Wanna be deep, deep in your feelings? "Punch-Drunk Love" and "The Virgin Suicides" have your back. Okay, so you don't have to cry while listening to these soundtracks, but it sure does feel good to try. (BJ Colangelo)

Horror and Thriller Soundtracks

Horror movie scores and soundtracks can make or break the effectiveness of the film, and some of the most memorable tracks have become just as iconic as the films they came from. I can only speak from my own experience, but horror movie scores and soundtracks are perfect background noise for long drives, creative writing, cleaning the house, or just giving your adrenaline a quick kick in the pants. This year there are some all-time classics (and horror-adjacent favorites) getting the vinyl treatment, new and old. Play DJ and guide the gangs back to Coney Island with the sounds of "The Warriors" and get all the sexy sax man you can handle with "The Lost Boys." For slasher fans, both John Carpenter's "Halloween II" and "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" can be yours, because every day should be Halloween. Personally, I'm most excited for the A24 release of "Hereditary" as well as the delightful sounds of "Bride of Chucky." (BJ Colangelo)

Disney and Family Friendly Fare Soundtracks

Family films have some of the most infectious soundtracks out there, especially when it comes to Disney movies. So if you're going to crank up some tunes that your kids won't be able to stop singing, you might as well do it on vinyl. Since it's the holidays, you can go with the standbys of Danny Elfman's creepy and kooky score and songs from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" or the touching songs of "The Muppet Christmas Carol." If you exhaust yourself on holiday music early, there's plenty of fun to be had with the soundtracks for "Moana" and "Coco." There's also the beautiful scores for "WALL-E" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Turn it up! For the kids! (Ethan Anderton)

TV Show Soundtracks

Movies aren't the only medium to deliver absolute banger soundtracks, so if you're a vinyl collector and a TV head, this section of the gift guide is for you. It's kind of ridiculous how many all-time great TV shows are getting soundtrack releases this year. If you're an anime or animation fan, now is the time to pick up the box set for "Aeon Flux," "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Gravity Falls," or the "Super Songs of Big Mouth Vol. 2." For those looking for something a bit more in line with their movie soundtracks, "The Continental," HBO's "The Last of Us," "Yellowjackets" season 2, "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," and both season of "Russian Doll" on Netflix have all been given the vinyl treatment. And despite its premature cancellation, the one and only season of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is a must-have. There's no telling how valuable that one is going to be in a few years when everyone comes to their senses and realizes this fantastic show was lost too soon. (BJ Colangelo)