The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Soundtracks And Artwork For Movies & TV, Pop Culture Holiday Decor & More
We're keeping the 2023 SlashFilm Holiday Gift Guide going with Part 3! This installment includes a plethora of vinyl soundtracks, as well as some on CD, which has been making a comeback recently. We're talking the songs and scores of the movies of 2023, as well as a bunch of soundtracks from years past, many available on vinyl for the first time. But that's not all.
If you're a fan of displaying your love for movies and TV on your walls, we've got a collection of artwork inspired by movies like "Shaun of the Dead" and "The Iron Giant," and TV shows like "The Office" and "Futurama," as well as a line on where to find even more great artwork for the pop culture lover in your life.
Finally, since it's the holidays after all, we've rounded up some of the coolest decorations inspired by movies and TV shows, from Hallmark's reliable Keepsake Ornament collection to a bunch of advent calendars with plenty of little decorations. There's also some celebratory stuff for the anniversaries of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Elf."
Get a load of Part 3 of the SlashFilm Holiday Gift Guide below!
Spin some vinyl soundtracks
Did you know there's a huge variety of different versions of the official "Barbie" soundtrack? Head over to the official website for the Grammy-nominated album, and see which versions tickles your fancy. There are a variety of vinyl color options that incorporate a lot of pink, and there's even a version that puts Ken on the cover artwork instead. So head over there and see if your preferred variant is available to buy. Don't forget, in addition to the soundtrack, you can also get the film's score on vinyl, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Otherwise, there were a bunch of other soundtracks from the movies of 2023 released on vinyl. Plus, there's a ton of vinyl soundtracks for movies from yesteryear and beyond released every single year. We've rounded up an eclectic collection below, but if you're curious about more, be sure to head over to Mondo, Waxwork Records, Enjoy the Ride Records, I Am 8-Bit, and more. (Ethan Anderton)
The Films of 2023
First up, here are vinyl soundtracks for some of the biggest movies of the year. From the epic scores and folk songs of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," to the 1980s-fueled jukebox that is the soundtrack for "Air." Plus, the new holiday comedy "The Holdovers" with Paul Giamatti has an outstanding assembly of songs, and the score for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has plenty of nostalgic cues from your favorite video games. There's certainly plenty to choose from! (Ethan Anderton)
- Air
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Cocaine Bear
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- The Exorcist: Believe (February 2, 2024)
- Fast X
- The Holdovers
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Knock at the Cabin
- The Little Mermaid (2023)
- M3GAN
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- No One Will Save You (January 2024)
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives (December)
- Renfield
- Retribution
- Rye Lane
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Talk to Me (January 2024)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Trolls Band Together
- Wish
Action, Fantasy, and Sci-Fi Soundtracks
There is nothing quite like a good movie score. There is also nothing quite like a good vinyl record and, fortunately, those have come back into fashion in a big way in recent years. That's great news for cinephiles as movie scores are now often getting the red carpet treatment with incredible vinyl releases to help you enjoy the soundtracks of your favorite films in a pretty fantastic way. From special releases by Mondo to cult favorite scores, we've got it all collected here for your convenience. Want to rock Hans Zimmer's standout soundtrack for "Dune"? What about the wildly underrated score for "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves"? Or maybe you're more of a mixtape person who wants to enjoy what Edgar Wright assembled for "The World's End"? No matter your tastes (or the person you're shopping for), it's all here. (Ryan Scott)
- The Batman
- Dune
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Interstellar
- Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- The Mist
- Moon
- Nope
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Starship Troopers
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- The World's End
Comedy Soundtracks
Comedy isn't always the first genre that comes to mind when thinking about killer soundtracks to add to your collection, but the releases for 2023 have some shockingly fantastic offerings. For those looking to get in the holiday spirit, the Christmas romcom "Love Actually" can now be yours, as can the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Christmas musical, "Spirited." Or if you're not interested in something so festive, the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore romcom "The Wedding Singer" is here so you can waffle between screaming "Love Stinks" and serenading with "Grow Old With You." But the big winner here is the release of "That Thing You Do!" the soundtrack to the film of the same name about arguably the best fake band ever put to screen. Sure, the Oneders only had one hit single, but you also get their B-Side "All My Only Dreams" and a handful of other songs featured throughout the film. Don't worry, I already added it to my shopping cart. (BJ Colangelo)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
- The Blues Brothers
- Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Clerks III
- Love Actually
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Ocean's Eleven
- Serendipity
- Spirited
- That Thing You Do!
- The Wedding Singer
Drama Soundtracks
Sometimes you just want to listen to a movie soundtrack so moving, so beautiful, so ethereal ... that you just want to lay on the floor and cry imagining the scenes the songs underscore. Good news, fellow crybabies, the drama soundtrack opportunities for this holiday season will certainly do the trick. Want to cry about your dad? We've got "Aftersun" and "Big Fish." Wanna cry about movies your dad loves? Perfect. "Field of Dreams" and "The Perfect Storm" are calling for you. Wanna be deep, deep in your feelings? "Punch-Drunk Love" and "The Virgin Suicides" have your back. Okay, so you don't have to cry while listening to these soundtracks, but it sure does feel good to try. (BJ Colangelo)
- Aftersun
- Big Fish
- Causeway
- Drive
- Field of Dreams
- Jerry Maguire
- Last of the Mohicans
- The Last Samurai
- Magnolia
- The Perfect Storm
- Punch-Drunk Love
- The Revenant
- The Thin Red Line
- Virgin Suicides
Horror and Thriller Soundtracks
Horror movie scores and soundtracks can make or break the effectiveness of the film, and some of the most memorable tracks have become just as iconic as the films they came from. I can only speak from my own experience, but horror movie scores and soundtracks are perfect background noise for long drives, creative writing, cleaning the house, or just giving your adrenaline a quick kick in the pants. This year there are some all-time classics (and horror-adjacent favorites) getting the vinyl treatment, new and old. Play DJ and guide the gangs back to Coney Island with the sounds of "The Warriors" and get all the sexy sax man you can handle with "The Lost Boys." For slasher fans, both John Carpenter's "Halloween II" and "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" can be yours, because every day should be Halloween. Personally, I'm most excited for the A24 release of "Hereditary" as well as the delightful sounds of "Bride of Chucky." (BJ Colangelo)
- Bride of Chucky
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Hereditary
- Little Monsters
- The Lost Boys
- The Warriors
Disney and Family Friendly Fare Soundtracks
Family films have some of the most infectious soundtracks out there, especially when it comes to Disney movies. So if you're going to crank up some tunes that your kids won't be able to stop singing, you might as well do it on vinyl. Since it's the holidays, you can go with the standbys of Danny Elfman's creepy and kooky score and songs from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" or the touching songs of "The Muppet Christmas Carol." If you exhaust yourself on holiday music early, there's plenty of fun to be had with the soundtracks for "Moana" and "Coco." There's also the beautiful scores for "WALL-E" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Turn it up! For the kids! (Ethan Anderton)
- The Bad Guys
- Beauty and the Beast
- Coco
- Corpse Bride
- Hugo
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Moana
- Monster House
- Mulan
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Movie
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Sleeping Beauty
- The Sound of Music (Deluxe Edition)
- Tangled
- WALL-E
- Wendell & Wild (January 2024)
TV Show Soundtracks
Movies aren't the only medium to deliver absolute banger soundtracks, so if you're a vinyl collector and a TV head, this section of the gift guide is for you. It's kind of ridiculous how many all-time great TV shows are getting soundtrack releases this year. If you're an anime or animation fan, now is the time to pick up the box set for "Aeon Flux," "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Gravity Falls," or the "Super Songs of Big Mouth Vol. 2." For those looking for something a bit more in line with their movie soundtracks, "The Continental," HBO's "The Last of Us," "Yellowjackets" season 2, "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," and both season of "Russian Doll" on Netflix have all been given the vinyl treatment. And despite its premature cancellation, the one and only season of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is a must-have. There's no telling how valuable that one is going to be in a few years when everyone comes to their senses and realizes this fantastic show was lost too soon. (BJ Colangelo)
- Aeon Flux (Box Set)
- The Continental
- Doctor Who Series 5
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Gravity Falls
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
- Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
- House of the Dragon Season 1
- The Last of Us Season 1
- The Man Who Fell to Earth
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5
- The Midnight Club
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- The Pentaverate
- Russian Doll Season 1 & 2
- The Sandman
- Songs in the Key of X – Music From and Inspired by The X-Files
- Super Songs of Big Mouth Vol. 2
- Ted Lasso (Theme)
- Wednesday Season 1
- Werewolf by Night
- The Witcher Season 3
- Yellowjackets Season 2
La La Land Records
Have you heard of La La Land Records? As CDs have made a bit of a comeback in the music market, there's no better place to get limited edition soundtracks that have a ton more music than the usual retail versions. Over at La La Land Records, they have CD soundtracks from film and television that come with an expanded roster of music, including tracks as they are heard in the movie and music cues that didn't end up in the movie at all. Whether it's the 20th-anniversary collector's edition soundtrack for Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," the expanded score for Edgar Wright's "Hot Fuzz," or the remastered and extended score for Steven Speilberg's "Jurassic Park," there's something for everyone" They have a big library of soundtracks on CD that are chock full of music you love, and plenty you haven't heard yet. So check them out and stock up on your favorite movie and TV soundtracks. (Ethan Anderton)
How about some awesome artwork!
There's a lot of great pop culture artwork out there that's only available for a limited time while supplies last. Our favorite pieces come from places like Bottleneck Gallery, Mondo, Gallery 1988, and Hero Complex Gallery. We recommend you stay tuned to them for the latest releases, especially those that only have a limited number of prints available and get snatched up in just a few hours, sometimes even mere minutes. But for those who aren't glued to their computer for the latest artwork drop paying tribute to the movies and TV shows you love, we've curated a little collection with a variety of artwork for movies and TV shows of every genre. See if anything tickles your fancy, or check out those gallery websites to see what else is available!
First up, above we've got a variation on the classic "Nighthawks" painting by Edward Hopper, remixed into a "Shaun of the Dead" tribute by artist Casey Callender. This is actually just another in a series of prints that remixes "Nighthawks" with various characters from movies and television. If you'd like to see some of those variants, as well as Callender's other artwork, head over to his page at Hero Complex Gallery. (Ethan Anderton)
Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" is honored with Matt Talbot's faux TV Guide cover promoting Corncob TV and "Coffin Flop." Meanwhile, Jeremy Wojchihosky's print takes a more broad approach by featuring pretty much all the key characters from the first season of the series. Maybe get three of them? Triples is best.
Matt Talbot also has a series of prints inspired by vintage comics, reshaping horror movies and TV shows into retro art. You gotta love the cleverness of "The Shape of Love" for "Halloween," and we're more than happy "What We Do in the Shadows" snuck in there. Head over to Gallery 1988 to see even more from the "Romance is (Un)Dead" collection.
Nan Lawson has prints of these gorgeous paintings inspired by Jordan Peele's "Nope" and Céline Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and there are even more in this style from the artist's solo show, which you can see over here.
The Bluth family is accompanied by an unbelievable collection of Easter eggs from "Arrested Development in this print by Matthew Brazier. There may not be enough to reference every episode of the show, but I'm sure it's pretty close. Plus, those blue splatters around the edge are a nice touch.
The Dude abides, and you should too, especially if you want to show your love for "The Big Lebowski." The print on the left from Rich Davies features all the key supporting characters, while the one on the right by Nick Charge uses some wet imagery that's at least a little bit unsettling in still form.
In an art show that features faux advertisements for things from movies and TV shows, we have these two vintage ads. The tense opening scene of "Inglourious Basterds" inspired a German ad for milk by Studio Caro, and it's a bingo. Meanwhile, Pee-wee Herman's signature bike stars in a Schwinn ad in this art by Chet Phillips.
From artist Kyle Blair, here's a piece of artwork inspired by Adam Sandler's dark rock ballad in "The Wedding Singer" that just might capture how you're feeling every now and then. It's maybe not a piece of art you want in the living room, but perhaps it will be a relief when you can glance at it in your bedroom or something like that.
You simply can't trust your neighbors, whether they're a homicidal family in the middle of nowhere or strangers in a suburb. But maybe your neighbors will trust you when they see how much you like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" or "The Burbs," thanks to these respective prints by Rich Davies and Matthew Brazier.
Modeled after vintage movie posters and pulp fiction novels, these prints by Stephen Andrade pay tribute to Tim Burton's beloved "Beetlejuice," and the beloved "Trouble with Tribbles" episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series."
Over at Mondo, they've got a pair of prints inspired by "Nope" and "Get Out" from director Jordan Peele. "Get Out" comes from Ashley Floréal while "Nope" is by Raul Urias, and both use color spectacularly to capture the horror of each film in a vibrant fashion. These won't ship until March 2024
Wait, even more amazing artwork?
"Thelma & Louise" are together until the end in this print from Doug LaRocca that honors the grim but touching ending of the 1991 film from Ridley Scott. If you've got a ride or die in your life, this might be a great gift for them.
For the fathers and baseball fans out there, these two gorgeous prints for "Field of Dreams" and "The Natural" by John Dunn could not be more perfect. With an illustrative approach that looks like real paintings, these capture the cinematic beauty of both sports movies, and the titles are subtle enough to not ruin their overall style.
How about a couple of Dream Teams for your wall? Here, we have John Dunn bringing the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" to life with a brilliant display of light and color behind them. Meanwhile, artist Russell Treloar has the basketball team from the Scranton branch of Dunder-Mifflin getting honored by "Sports Illustrated."
Commemorating the triumphant and beautiful ending of "The Truman Show," we have this beautiful print by Kate Snow, showing the moment when Truman crashed his sailboat into the wall used to create the illusion of the sky in the giant studio that has been faking his entire life. It's just gorgeous.
There are always new "Halloween" prints out there, and since this year marked the 45th anniversary of John Carpenter's original movie, there's a whole collection of new prints over at Hero Complex Gallery. Here are a couple of favorites from Benedict Woodhead (left) and Tom Walker (right).
When it comes to combining cartoons and live-action, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" is the gold standard, and Ape Meets Girl's print for the Robert Zemeckis film puts all the cartoons in danger of being dipped. Meanwhile, few live-action movies have captured the spirit of cartoons like "The Mask," thanks to both the comedic brilliance of Jim Carrey and some incredible visual effects that actually still look pretty damn great by today's standards. This print by Julien Rico Jr. takes a simple but stylish approach to "The Mask," and we dig it.
If you've got a soft spot for some of the biggest stars today, these Ashton Gallagher portraits of Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther," Timothée Chalamet in "Dune," Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday," and Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear," are destined for your wall.
When it comes to two lovable animated characters who will make tears come out of your face, "The Iron Giant" and Fry's dog Seymour from "Futurama" are certainly near the top of the list. Ape Meets Girl gives the giant robot a beautiful poster with Hogarth looking up in wonder, while John Dunn gives us a print that commemorates the first time Fry met his cute pup. We're not crying. You're crying.
Here we've got two very different comedies getting some love from artist Bryan Johnson. "Tommy Boy" gets a poster that almost looks like an action comedy, featuring Richard's poor, torn-up car, the Prehistoric Forest, Tommy's famous dingy, and even a little bee. Meanwhile, "Violent Night" gives us some dark holiday spirit, with a tired and blood-splattered David Harbour munching on a gingerbread head and poised to beat up some bad guys.
Finally, artist Lyndon Willoughby has some colorful artwork for a couple of Disney classics. The "TRON" poster uses a light disc as a kind of maze for a series of lightcycles while the "Fantasia" print uses the silhouettes of instruments and a giant cello with a little bit of Disney magic swirling around. (Ethan Anderton)
Metal posters from Displate
Over at Displate, they have a massive library of pop culture artwork that is printed on high-quality steel sheets. Whether it's franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Star Wars," the movies of DC Comics, "Star Trek," Harry Potter, "Lord of the Rings," and "John Wick," Netflix's "Stranger Things," James Bond, or a myriad of Oscar-winning movies and beloved TV shows, Dislpate has an eclectic collection of options available to choose from. The sheets are sturdy and the printing is very high quality. Though you have to dig through some terrible artwork, there are a lot of gems in there too. If you've ever wanted those character posters that the studios release, you can likely get metal sheets of them here too.
Above, I've showcased some of my favorite options, which Displate sent for me to get a closer look at. Most of their artwork comes in a variety of sizes, with a handful of framing options available. The framing makes the metal posters more expensive, but if you don't want to go that route, the unframed metal sheets come with strong adhesive magnets for easy hanging too. It's not just pop culture artwork either, because there are plenty of other classic paintings and modern illustrations, sports team logos, novelty phrases, video game imagery, and much more that can be purchased as metal prints as well.
Head over to Displate and see if they have anything that tickles your fancy.
How about some new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments?
Each year, Hallmark releases an outstanding line-up of ornaments inspired by movies and TV shows, and this year is no exception. There are always tons of new ornaments for the "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Harry Potter" franchises, but there are ornaments from an eclectic ensemble of entertainment. We've assembled a list of some of the best new options this year. But if you want to see the full line-up, just head over to their official website and see everything you can add to your Christmas tree. (Ethan Anderton)
Star Wars Ornaments
- Ahsoka – Ahsoka Tano
- The Book of Boba Fett – Riding into the Battle
- Empire Strikes Back – Han Solo in Carbonite (Metal Ornament)
- Empire Strikes Back – Into the Carbon-Freezing Chamber
- The Mandalorian and Grogu
- The Mandalorian – N-1 Starfighter
- Revenge of the Sith – Anakin Skywalker
Star Trek Ornaments
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – Badgey
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Hand of Apollo
- Star Trek: The Next Generation – Data's Ode to Spot
Harry Potter Ornaments
- Borgin and Burkes
- The Burrow
- Hagrid's Hut
- Half-Blood Prince Book
- Honeydukes Sweet Shop
- Stag Patronus
- Three Broomsticks
- Weasley Wizard Wheezes
- Winged Key (Metal Ornament)
Disney/Pixar Ornaments
- Aladdin – Jafar
- Beauty and the Beast – Lumiere and Cogsworth
- Encanto – We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Mulan – Mushu
- The Muppets – Dr. Benson Honeydew and Beaker
- Soul – Joe Gardner and 22
- The Sword in the Stone – Becoming King
Golden Girls
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Movie Ornaments
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Jake Sully on Skimwing
- The Avengers – Loki
- Batman (1989)
- The Big Lebowski – The Dude
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Themberchaud
- The Flash
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Groot
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Rocket Raccoon
- Jurassic Park – 1992 Jeep Wrangler
- Jurassic Park – Dilophosaurus
- Jurassic Park – T-Rex and VHS Set
- The Lord of the Rings – Legolas
- The Lord of the Rings – The Ring of Power
- The Matrix – Morpheus
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Funko POP Cousin Eddie RV
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – The RV (Glass)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Optimus Primal
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Wonka Bar
TV Ornaments
- Animaniacs – Zany to the Max
- Batman – The Classic TV Series Batmobile (Glass)
- Doctor Who – The Fourth Doctor
- Doctor Who – The Eleventh Doctor
- House of the Dragon – Syrax
- House of the Dragon – House Targaryen Crest
- The Office – Dwight Schrute
- Parks and Recreation – Ron Swanson
- Power Rangers – Red Ranger
- Ted Lasso
- The Witcher – Geralt of Rivia
There are Disney Sketchbook ornaments too
Though not quite as expansive as Hallmark's yearly ornament collection, Disney also has some fantastic ornaments that they debut every year as part of their Disney Sketchbook collection. This year, they actually include a few books in the line-up, inspired by their appearances in "Cinderella," "Enchanted," and "Sleeping Beauty." But there are also anniversary ornaments for "A Bug's Life" and "Oliver & Company," an ornament for Disney's new movie "Wish," and even an appearance by Roger Rabbit with some classic cartoon flair. (Ethan Anderton)
Living Magic Storybooks
Disney, Pixar, and Roger Rabbit, Too
Pottery Barn's Harry Potter Christmas collection is magical
If you haven't checked out Pottery Barn's ever-growing collection of Harry Potter decorations, you're missing out. What's great about their stuff is that it's all rather stylish, and some of it feels like it could be in-universe decoration in some rich wizard's house. Here, we're focusing on some of the new holiday decorations, such as a light-up polyjuice potion ornament, a sparkly Christmas tree skirt inspired by Harry's owl Hedwig, and a golden Hogwarts castle. Though the "Harry Potter" movies aren't officially Christmas movies, there is something about them that has a holiday spirit. Be sure to get a look at all the great Harry Potter stuff over at Pottery Barn, and check out some of the newest holiday decorations below. (Ethan Anderton)
Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday favorite "Elf," and there are a variety of new decorations to celebrate the occasion. Whether it's a couple of candle collections from Goose Creek and Homesick with scents inspired by the movie, an ornament set from Pottery Barn, or a Clausometer collectible decoration, there's some great stuff out there for fans of Buddy the Elf and his boundless Christmas spirit (Ethan Anderton).
- Funko – Buddy the Elf POP Ornament
- Goose Creek – Candle Collection
- Hallmark – Christmas Spirit Clausometer
- Homesick – Candle Collection
- Hallmark – Elf VHS Ornament
'Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas
It's the 30th anniversary of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and there are plenty of new holiday decorations inspired by the stop-motion holiday classic from director Henry Selick and producer Tim Burton. Of course, there's a small assortment of Hallmark Keepsake ornaments.
Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments
- Citizens of Halloween Town (Five Ornament Set)
- Oogie Boogie
- Sound the Alarms
- Jack Skellington Funko POP Ornament
- Jack Skellington and Zero Funko POP Ornament
More Decorations
If you really want to make Jack Skellington part of your holiday decorations, there are a few options at your disposal. There's a collection of new Funko POPs, a Christmas tree topper, a figural mug, a strand of Santa Jack lights, and even an entire light-up Christmas tree. How about that, bone daddy?
- Jack Skellington Figural Mug with Lid
- Jack Skellington Light Strand
- Jack Skellington Light-Up Christmas Tree
- Jack Skellington on Snowmobile Figure
- Jack Skellington Snowman Snow Globe
- Jack Skellington Tree Topper
- Jack Skellington with Christmas Door Funko POP
- Jack Skellingotn with Zero and Christmas Tree Funko POP
- Santa Jack Candy Bowl
- Santa Jack Geeki Tiki
There are a few more decorative accents for all the "Nightmare Before Christmas" fans. First of all, there's an entire Funko POP advent calendar featuring mini figurines of the citizens of Halloween Town. There's a Homesick Candle called "Spiral Hill," inspired by the romantic spot where Jack and Sally embrace and sing. There's also a really cool paper monster wreath decoration from LovePop, and a light-up monster wreath with shifty eyes too. There's a collectible scene featuring Jack Skellington riding into Halloween Town on a snowmobile. And while it might be better for Halloween, there's also an Oogie Boogie roulette wheel candy dish that you can fill with holiday candy, and it actually spins too! (Ethan Anderton)
Even more geeky Christmas decorations!
Inspired by a bunch of other beloved holiday movies, as well as a certain franchise from a galaxy far, far away, here's an assortment of other decorations that you may want to add to the collection. If you don't want a life-size replica of the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story," you can have a tiny night light version. Welcome people to your house with some Griswold family flair. Adorn the top of your Christmas tree with a Jedi master. Let Krampus watch over the kids instead of the Elf on the Shelf. There are so many options! (Ethan Anderton)
- A Christmas Story – Leg Lamp Night Light
- Harry Potter – Christmas Tree Skirt
- Krampus on the Mantle
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Plastic Wally World Marty Moose Cups
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Pottery Barn Welcome Mat
- Peanuts – Charlie Brown with Tree Fabric Mache Figure
- Peanuts – Musical TV Display
- Scooby-Doo – Foam Mache Figure
- Star Wars – Chewbacca Light Strand
- Star Wars – Yoda with Lightsaber Tree Topper
Advent calendars galore!
Why open just one gift when you can open anywhere from 12 to 24 gifts with a bunch of advent calendars? Inspired by beloved Christmas movies ranging from "Elf" to "A Christmas Story," as well as some non-holiday movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Five Nights at Freddy's," these calendars are filled with toys and/or treats. The Harry Potter advent calendars in particular seem to be rather cool, especially the LEGO calendar. Adults and kids alike can have fun getting a new little present every day of December. Enjoy! (Ethan Anderton)
- A Christmas Story – Figures and AccessoriesAdvent Calendar
- Elf – Collectible Figures Advent Calendar
- Elf – Pottery Barn Light-Up Advent Calendar
- Elf – Williams Sonoma Candy and Treats Advent Calendar
- Gremlins – Figures and Accessories Advent Calendar
- The Grinch – Williams Sonoma Candy Advent Calendar
- Harry Potter – Insight Editions Collector's Advent Calendar
- Harry Potter – Jelly Belly Advent Calendar
- Harry Potter – Williams Sonoma Candy and Treats Advent Calendar
- Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary – Advent Calendar Mini Figure Set
- Peanuts – Figures and Accessories Advent Calendar
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Figures and Accessories Advent Calendar
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Pottery Barn Light-Up Advent Calendar
Funko POP Advent Calendars
- DC – Funko POP Advent Calendar
- Disney – Funko POP Advent Calendar
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Funko POP Advent Calendar
- Harry Potter – Funko POP Advent Calendar
- Marvel – Funko POP Advent Calendar
- Star Wars – Funko POP Advent Calendar
LEGO Advent Calendars
- LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
- LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar
- LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
That's all for Part 3 of the 2023 SlashFilm Holiday Guide. Stay tuned for Part 4 and beyond later this week.