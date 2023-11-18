Mike Flanagan Would Have Adapted Hell House If His Netflix Haunting Series Had A Season 3

The Mike Flanagan Netflix era has come to an end, as Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy are leaving the streaming service behind for a new deal with Amazon. That means we likely won't ever get a third season of Flanagan's "Haunting" series, which kicked off with the excellent "The Haunting of Hill House" and continued with "The Haunting of Bly Manor." "Hill House" was a (loose) adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, while "Bly Manor" took inspiration from "The Turn of the Screw" and several other ghost stories penned by Henry James. But what tale of terror would Flanagan and company have relied on if the show had returned for a third season?

We now know the answer, thanks to Flanagan himself. The filmmaker has written an introduction for the new Suntup Editions release of Richard Matheson's "Hell House," and in said introduction, Flanagan reveals that if a third season of "The Haunting" series had happened, it would've drawn inspiration from "Hell House." "When I adapted Shirley Jackson's 'The Haunting of Hill House' as a Netflix series, there was much talk about how to continue the Haunting anthology," Flanagan writes (via Bloody Disgusting). "We followed 'Hill House' with 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' based on numerous ghost stories by Henry James. Had there been a third season, I wanted that season to be 'The Haunting of Hell House.' It was actually the first title we explored when Hill House was over, but the rights were spoken for and there did not seem to be a path forward."