Danny Elfman Saw His Own Struggles In Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington

Elfman has spoken about this before, including in a 2014 interview with A.V. Club. As he told the outlet:

"I wanted to leave Oingo Boingo, but I couldn't, so Oingo Boingo was my version of Halloweenland. I was the king of my own little world — as anyone is when they're the singer-songwriter in a band. I was trapped and couldn't leave [...] It was more the emotional motivation was similar. There was a strong link between myself at that period of my life and Jack and his ordeal."

Incidentally, the film scoring lined up with another issue he was facing as a rock band member, as he mentioned in a 2015 interview with L.A. Weekly. "I sustained so much hearing damage for 18 years with Boingo that it made the decision for me," Elfman explained.

What's so fascinating about all of this isn't just that he was writing music for a fictional character that was mirroring his own life. It was also that he was doing it without a script. In the documentary "The Making of The Nightmare Before Christmas," Elfman clarified that he had worked from a story that Burton had created, and they were in a time crunch. He recalled that he would meet with Burton, look at the drawings he had of the characters, and talked about what they were going to be doing in the coming days. Then Elfman would sit down and write a song about it.

Elfman has, of course, scored many other films, including "Edward Scissorhands," "Batman," "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," "Men in Black," "Good Will Hunting," "Big Fish," Mars Attacks!," "Spider-Man," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (to name just a few).

