Why Christopher Nolan Doesn't Like Recording Commentaries (And Why He Should Anyway)

Where would we be without the good old director's commentary? We certainly wouldn't have Ben Affleck relentlessly mocking "Armageddon" or David Fincher relentlessly mocking Ben Affleck in the "Gone Girl" commentary. I wouldn't have wasted countless hours as a teen learning every intricate detail of how each individual episode of "The Simpsons" came to together, and we wouldn't have had the feature-length apology that was Joel Schumacher's director's commentary for "Batman & Robin."

Of course, these commentary tracks aren't just arenas for filmmakers to make fun of actors and apologize for their blunders. Fincher's commentaries are frequently insightful in a way that a straightforward interview couldn't be. Likewise, Adam McKay has turned the commentary itself into an artform, putting almost as much care into constructing his elaborate audio tracks as he does his films.

But there's one filmmaker who has consistently robbed us of the commentary experience ever since 2005. Christopher Nolan is surely one of the most thoughtful and erudite filmmakers working today, so his insights would no doubt prove interesting to film nerds worldwide. But after his 2002 effort "Insomnia," every Nolan movie has arrived sans commentary track, beginning with 2005's "Batman Begins."

At the time, the "Oppenheimer" director told Scott Holleran, "I hate doing commentaries," citing his view that "the movie's not finished until it's in front of an audience." That evidently made him feel awkward commenting on the film before the audience had a proper chance to see and react to it. But there's a lot more to it than that, with Nolan revealing to /Film that he actually finds the process of recording the tracks quite taxing.