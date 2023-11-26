How Donnie Darko And Martin Scorsese Influenced Five Nights At Freddy's

Normally, to reach the level of cult status, a film has to gain an underground popularity that breathes new life into a project that may have been otherwise overlooked. But when it comes to "Five Nights at Freddy's," the smash hit gateway horror movie had already become a cult film before it was even released. Thanks to the game's immense popularity, viral reaction videos, and numerous spinoffs, books, and toys, there was already a rabid fan base built in to ensure the "FNaF" phenomenon would translate to box office success on the big screen.

On the other hand, Richard Kelly's mind-bending masterwork "Donnie Darko" became a cult sensation that slowly gained momentum due to its complex plot that combined a teen drama with head-scratching surrealism, time travel, and alternate dimensions. There was also a giant bunny named Frank that would have blended right in among the creepy animatronics located inside Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

On the surface, "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Donnie Darko" don't seem to have anything in common at all, although there's no denying that they both have turned out to be pop culture phenomenons for a very different set of generations. As it turns out, "FNaF" director Emma Tammi and star Josh Hutcherson drew on a wide range of cinematic influences to help set the stage for Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Fox to make their Hollywood debut, including "Donnie Darko" and, perhaps more surprisingly, Martin Scorsese's "Casino."